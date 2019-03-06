Rimac Automobili showcases its C_Two electric hypercar and the technology under its skin

Rimac Automobili, the Croatian car manufacturer headquartered in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia, hints at new powertrain technology for the production version.

Designing, engineering and producing key electrification systems for the high-performance vehicles remains the mission of Rimac Automobili.

Designed and engineered from scratch by Rimac’s in-house team, the C_Two’s full carbon fibre monocoque is the biggest single carbon-piece in the industry – with the full battery and powertrain integrated within the monocoque.

Doubling in size over the course of 2018, this no-longer automotive startup is now supplying their battery and drivetrain systems, hardware, and software to many partners in the automotive industry, powering the most extreme performing EV and HEV hypercars on the market. The goal is to ever deliver innovative technology to the high-performance market, starting with the crown jewel – the Rimac C_Two presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Rimac brought at the Geneva stand a C_Two luxury car finished in Galactic White with deep blue tinted carbon-fibre elements and petroleum blue leather, displayed together with what you see when the dramatic design is out of the way: the carbon-fiber monocoque and the powertrain it holds.

Powered by a four-motor powertrain system with 1.914 horsepower and instantly available 2300 Nm of torque, Rimac C_Two accelerates 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds and reaches 300 kph in 11.8 seconds. The 120 kWh battery capacity enables 550 km of range in the WLTP cycle (650 km NEDC). ).

“These figures have taken the world by surprise, but with our new development efforts, the C_Two can, and will, see upgrades. With prototypes in production, the C_Two will soon take its final shape, and in 2020 bring its new performance to the streets around the world showing just how far (and fast!) the technology of the all-electric future can go,” said Rimac

Automobili in a statement.

The monocoque of the supercar is the first of its kind to be made in one piece and integrating the battery as a structural part, with front and rear suspension being attached to the same carbon structure (no sub-frames). To achieve this, a highly complex structure and material mix with 2.200 plys, 222 aluminum inserts, and multi-curing process were necessary. The highly complex design and development deliver a result that is light and exceptionally strong.