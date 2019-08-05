This article titled “Pretty in pink: how to shimmer and shine” was written by Funmi Fetto, for The Observer on Sunday 14th July 2019 05.00 UTC

This look (Giorgio Armani SS19) is a doddle. Use a finger to swoop a glossy, iridescent eyeshadow across lids, apply lipstick, gloss and blush. Done. Oh I hear your scepticism. Most pink frosted looks are a case of “when bad things happen to good people”. Here’s how that fate needn’t be yours. Shun glittery highlighter, keep skin luminous (hyaluronic acid + non-matte foundation = epic glow) and swap silvery pink for a deeper shimmery rose, otherwise you’ll just look galactic. Or ill.

Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Stellar Mono Eyeshadow in #5 £31, lookfantastic.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Pigments in Daiquiri £25, anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Nude Stix Plumping Lip Glace in 02 £24, selfridges.com

Stila Beauty Boss in Whitespace £14, stila.co.uk

Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet in Garconne £31, armanibeauty.co.uk

I rarely recommend mists. Many state numerous skincare benefits (I’ve personally found these supposed perks to my epidermis mythical) so I understand why people fall for those. What I don’t understand is why the many products that don’t promise much – they make ambiguous statements like ‘it will revitalise your skin’. I mean, what does that even mean? – still have ardent followers. If you can’t resist the sensorial aspect of spritzing something on your face to battle heat or the dehydrating ‘air’ that is the stalwart of many an office, at least choose something that goes beyond ‘refreshing’ the skin. This antioxidant-rich offering by Caudalie (not new but has had a summer makeover) is quite easily one of the best on the market. The tingly concoction of rosemary, myrrh, orange blossom, grape and mint is like a wake-up call for fatigued skin – and it smells glorious. It refines the look of pores and helps with microcirculation so your skin is more resistant to the grim air-conditioning system. It can be used on all skin types but I especially love it for oilier types as it really helps to balance out skin without making it flat. It also works as a makeup refresher. Many use it to set makeup, but I’m on the fence about that. If you want a makeup setting spray, buy a makeup setting spray. Just managing your expectations.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £32, caudalie.com

On my radar… Beauty meets tech and design, plus a floral scent for summer

Tocca Gia Photograph: pr

Roses for noses If you love a fragrance that sits firmly in the floral spectrum, Tocca’s Gia is it. A mix of pink peppercorns, tangerine, Turkish rose and vetiver, it is pretty but grown-up. Tocca Gia Eau De Parfum, £68 (50ml), harveynichols.com

Bold design Designer Duro Olowu (his striking prints are beloved by Michelle Obama) has launched a covetable beauty line with Estee Lauder. Duro Olowu x Estee Lauder Eyeshadow Palette, £43, esteelauder.co.uk

Sun-check tech This wearable electronic device is the first battery-free sensor (it’s activated by the sun) to measure your exposure to UVA and UVB rays, pollution, humidity and pollen, recorded by the app. La Roche Posay, My Skin Track, UV £54.95, apple.com

