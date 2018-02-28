Specialty Vehicle Engineering announced the availability of its all-new, outrageously fast, 2018YENKO/SC Stage II Camaro, powered by a custom built 1000HP 416 C.I.D. (6.8L) supercharged LT-1-based engine.

Only 25 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC Stage II cars will be built, and all will be based off the 2018 Camaro SS 1LE to take advantage of all the great performance features the 1LE offers, and properly balance the enormous power of the 1000HP supercharged engine.

Features included are Magnetic Ride Control, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential, Performance-Tuned suspension with unique bushings, springs and stabilizer bars, and heavy-duty cooling system with engine oil cooler, dual outboard radiators, transmission cooler and rear differential cooler.

The YENKO/SC Stage II Camaro also includes Brembo Brakes with 6 piston front calipers and 14.5″ rotors, and 4 piston rear calipers with 13.3″ rotors, giving it precise braking, while resisting fade.

“The unique and functional 1LE front splitter and rear spoiler increase down force to keep the YENKO/SC Stage II firmly planted at speed, while the Recaro Performance Seats keep you planted in position,” says Specialty Vehicle Engineering. For over 25 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc. has built more specialty vehicles than all niche vehicle builders combined.

The exterior and interior graphics, YENKO badging, and 20″ Torque Thrust wheels are all reminiscent of the original YENKO/SC cars back-in-the-day. Each of these 25 vehicles will be numbered, and include a Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin.

800HP Yenko Silverado Also Available from this week

Specialty Vehicle Engineering also announced the availability of its all-new 2018 YENKO/SC Silverado Truck, powered by a custom built 800 HP 416 C.I.D. (6.8L) supercharged LT-1-based engine.

Only 25 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC Trucks will be built in any factory available color, and all will be based off the 2018 Standard Cab, Short Box Z71 Silverado model, to take advantage of the lighter weight of this particular truck model.

The YENKO/SC truck comes equipped with Brembo’s larger front brakes, that include 6 piston calipers and 16.1″ Duralife vented rotors, and our lowering package, that includes 2″ front lowering springs, and 5″ rear lowering hardware package, to properly balance the awesome power of the 800HP supercharged engine.

To further enhance the handling of this vehicle, each YENKO/SC Truck includes Rancho shocks, skid plates, Hill Descent Control, automatic locking rear differential, 3.42 rear axle ratio, and a new larger diameter (1-1/2″) custom front sway bar. The GVWR of this truck is still 7200 lbs.

The exterior and interior graphics, the YENKO badging, and the 20″ Torque Thrust wheels are all reminiscent of the original YENKO/SC models back-in-the-day. Each of these 25 vehicles will include a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, a Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin, and a 3 year year/36,000 mile limited warranty on engine and supercharger assembly, and non-powertrain components.