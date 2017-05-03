Holiday

New Luma Hotel Times Square Boutique Hotel Brings a Vibrant Energy to the Neighborhood

on/Comments closed

LUMA Hotel Times Square 2017 opening

The bustling streets of Manhattan can be overwhelming. Take a moment for a deep breath and a glass of at trendy Ortzi Restaurant & Bar in the new Luma New York’s lobby.

Officially opening its doors May 2, 2017, LUMA Hotel Times Square shines a new light in the neighborhood, proudly welcoming guests with a contemporary and innovative approach to hospitality. A newly built hotel nestled between two pre-war buildings on 41st Street between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas and adjacent to Bryant Park, LUMA is ideally located amongst New York City main businesses and world-renowned attractions.

NYC may be called “the city that never sleeps”, but LUMA NYC can ensure that once you’re done exploring you can still get some quality rest, since all of the hotel’s rooms come equipped with a HoMedics Deep Sleep Therapy Sound Machine.

The 28-floor hotel was designed by Peter Poon Architects, with a sleek façade and transparent glass silhouette – a visual standout on 41st Street. The 130-room LUMA boasts floor-to-ceiling windows encouraging natural light and breathtaking views of Manhattan. LUMA’s rooms were designed to be minimal, soothing and anticipatory of every guest demand – whether for business or leisure. All guestrooms are equipped with complimentary amenities, including incredibly fast Wi-Fi, plush Euro top beds, Italian ETRO bath amenities, Nespresso coffee, as well as luxury Frette linens, bathrobes and slippers.

Among LUMA’s many standout features is its signature restaurant, Ortzi. The Basque-inspired tapas restaurant and bar is the latest culinary destination in the neighborhood and a new concept from James Beard Award- winning Iron Chef, Chef Jose Garces. The adjacent bar offers signature cocktails and a robust wine program, as well as ample bar and café-style seating.LUMANYC is not just a hotel, it's a whole new EXPERIENCE LUMA Hotel Times Square 2017-Luma Lobby LUMA Hotel Times Square shines a new light in the neighborhood LUMA Hotel Times Square shines a new light in the neighborhood - rooms amenities LUMA Hotel Times Square 2017- LUMA Hotel Times Square 2017 LUMA Hotel Times Square 2017 opening-- LUMA Hotel Times Square 2017 opening-

Related posts:

14929-1510-1One of London’s landmarks is now home to the new Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square tswalu south africaBoutique Reigns King, Wellness 3.0, and Luxury Hotel Boom in Emerging Destinations Among The Hottest Hotel Trends palazzo fendi rome - 002Refurbished Palazzo Fendi hosts largest boutique in the world, the very first Fendi hotel, and renowned restaurant Zuma hotel viu milano 2017Bleisure is not just a word…is an experience at the new Hotel Viu Milan 1 Hotel Central Park City - Inspired by nature, designed for comfort-Environmentally conscious 1 Hotel Central Park opens doors in New York City
Tagged: