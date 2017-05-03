The bustling streets of Manhattan can be overwhelming. Take a moment for a deep breath and a glass of at trendy Ortzi Restaurant & Bar in the new Luma New York’s lobby.

Officially opening its doors May 2, 2017, LUMA Hotel Times Square shines a new light in the neighborhood, proudly welcoming guests with a contemporary and innovative approach to hospitality. A newly built hotel nestled between two pre-war buildings on 41st Street between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas and adjacent to Bryant Park, LUMA is ideally located amongst New York City main businesses and world-renowned attractions.

NYC may be called “the city that never sleeps”, but LUMA NYC can ensure that once you’re done exploring you can still get some quality rest, since all of the hotel’s rooms come equipped with a HoMedics Deep Sleep Therapy Sound Machine.

The 28-floor hotel was designed by Peter Poon Architects, with a sleek façade and transparent glass silhouette – a visual standout on 41st Street. The 130-room LUMA boasts floor-to-ceiling windows encouraging natural light and breathtaking views of Manhattan. LUMA’s rooms were designed to be minimal, soothing and anticipatory of every guest demand – whether for business or leisure. All guestrooms are equipped with complimentary amenities, including incredibly fast Wi-Fi, plush Euro top beds, Italian ETRO bath amenities, Nespresso coffee, as well as luxury Frette linens, bathrobes and slippers.

Among LUMA’s many standout features is its signature restaurant, Ortzi. The Basque-inspired tapas restaurant and bar is the latest culinary destination in the neighborhood and a new concept from James Beard Award- winning Iron Chef, Chef Jose Garces. The adjacent bar offers signature cocktails and a robust wine program, as well as ample bar and café-style seating.