MCM’s The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion Documentary – a unique lens to examine the evolving journey of Black creativity

As hip hop music was taking off in the late 80s and 90s, associated fashion trends and styles were also making their voice heard. And both were largely dominated by men. But as the voices of Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot, and Lil’ Kim grew louder, so too did the influence of their female designers and stylists working behind the scenes.

MCM Pays Homage To The Evolution Of Hip Hop And Fashion With Documentary At Tribeca Film Festival In Partnership with Tribeca Studios.

Luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand, MCM, presented “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion documentary” at Tribeca Film Festival 2019. The film traces the origins of fearless, full-color hip hop style and explores the women and male allies who have transformed fashion through hip hop.

From the Bronx to the runways of Paris, the fashion documentary leads with the journey of renowned fashion architect and new Global Creative Partner at MCM, Misa Hylton, as one of the first stylists to meld streetwear with haute couture. The film delves into Hylton’s most recognized fashion looks with her muses including Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott. The documentary reveals the global cultural impact influenced by the fashion world with iconic fashion trends and styles from female designers and stylists working behind the scenes.

Supported by MCM and created in partnership with Tribeca Studios, The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion documentary is produced and co-directed by Lisa Cortés, the Academy Award-nominated producer of Precious and The Apollo and co-directed by renowned film editor and director Farah X whose clients include icons such as Prince and Mariah Carey. The documentary brings to light the story that has never been told about the incredible women who have had such a significant influence on the cultural landscape.

“As storytellers, the intersection of Hip Hop and Fashion presents a unique lens to examine the continuously evolving journey of Black creativity. For so long, we have culturally ignored what people of color contribute to the zeitgeist and that has to change. We felt it was important to shine a light on these creators and innovators, especially women, and what they have brought to the fashion world over the years,” said Co-directors Lisa Cortés and Farah X.

The film examines works by legendary streetwear designers highlighting April Walker, along with key voices behind the cultural movement including: Music Icon, Mary J. Blige, Artist, Yoon Mi-rae, Vogue UK Publisher, Vanessa Kingori, Designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Designer, Dapper Dan, Founder of Highsnobiety, David Fischer, W Magazine Editor- in-Chief, Stefano Tonchi, Style Director of ELLE Magazine, Nikki Ogunnaike, Professor at Parsons and Critic at The Cut, Rhonda Garelick, Hip Hop Historian, Michael Holman, Stylist and Vintage Clothing Dealer, Gabriel Held, TV & Radio Personality, Bevy Smith, Mimi Valdes and many more.