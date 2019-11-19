Los Angeles Auto Show 2019: These automotive startups represent an ever-growing mobility industry

Companies Shaping the Evolution of Autonomy, Clean Energy Vehicles, and Cybersecurity Among Finalists For Startup Competition.

The organizers of Los Angeles Auto Show’s (LA Auto Show) AutoMobility LA announced today the finalists for its sixth annual Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition (Top Ten), presented this year by Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) mobility initiative, PlanetM. More than 160 startups from all over the world applied to make the show’s coveted shortlist that spotlights new companies aiming to revolutionize the way mobility is perceived and experienced. The ten finalists will have the opportunity to introduce and demonstrate their latest technologies and innovations in front of media and industry professionals at this year’s AutoMobility LA (Nov. 18-21).

This year’s Top Ten Startups finalists are:

Acerta Analytics Solutions (Kitchener, Canada): Acerta is helping OEMs and Tier 1s leverage machine learning to optimize vehicle quality, safety and reliability throughout the entire product lifecycle. These solutions are forged from industrial experience and driven by data, enabling Acerta’s clients to detect the earliest indicators of future product failures.

Chanje (Los Angeles, USA): Chanje is an innovation company delivering ground-up electric trucks and turnkey energy infrastructure solutions for the commercial last mile industry. They are focused on creating sustainable solutions that improve how companies move people and packages from transportation hubs to their final destinations.

GBatteries Energy Canada Inc. (Ottawa, Canada): GBatteries is an advanced battery technology company on a mission to charge electric vehicles as fast as it takes to fill a tank of gas. They have developed an innovative way to charge Li-ion batteries using artificial intelligence. Their goal is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, by removing the "charge time" barrier.

GuardKnox Cyber Technologies (Ramla, Israel): GuardKnox provides optimized and cyber secure high-performance computing platforms to not only ensure security and safety, but serve as the foundational layer for added services, personalization and revenue-generating opportunities across the automotive ecosystem.

Humanising Autonomy (London, UK): Humanising Autonomy is a startup building AI-powered technology that is able to predict the full range of pedestrian and vulnerable road user behavior in real time. The company is on a mission to set the global standard in human-machine interaction and was founded on the premise of enabling a safer, more human- centered implementation of autonomous technologies.

Silicon Mobility (Valbonne, France): Silicon Mobility is a technology leader delivering flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry that are used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight and cost of electric motors, and increase the battery range and durability.

StreetScooter (Aachen, Germany): StreetScooter is a leading electric delivery vehicle startup with currently more than 12,000 vehicles in daily use. The company was acquired by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2014 and together they have electrified more than 700 depots and installed 13,500 charging points for joint use.

TriEye (Tel Aviv, Israel): TriEye is a semiconductor company solving the low visibility challenge for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). The company's cutting-edge technology enables HD imaging under all weather and lighting conditions using a cost-effective, mass-produced, CMOS-based, short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera.

TuSimple (San Diego, USA): TuSimple is the most advanced self-driving truck company and plans to start driverless operations in 2021. TuSimple is the only autonomous truck company capable of driving from depot-to-depot without human intervention needed, which requires both complex highway and local street driving.

Wunder Mobility (Hamburg, Germany): Wunder Mobility is a technology provider enabling companies, cities and OEMs to innovate, build, and scale mobility services. Wunder Mobility can help any company – from emerging tech startups to legacy automakers – offer innovative mobility services that meet the needs of today's consumer.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Top Ten finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their companies to a panel of esteemed judges with deep understanding of startups and the evolving automotive industry.

This year, AutoMobility LA will also spotlight the winner of Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA)/ New Mobility World’s startup competition, COMPREDICT, in its Top Ten area.

Based in Darmstadt, Germany, the company has developed a purely software-based solution that relies on virtual sensors and a proprietary data analytics platform that enables it to identify overdesign and the current health state of the most important components of a vehicle; it does this by calculating precise load histories and monitoring behavior changes.

