This article titled “The juiciest and glossiest red wine lips” was written by Eva Wiseman, for The Observer on Sunday 31st December 2017 06.00 UTC

First time ever, you’re aiming for red wine lips. At Giambattista Valli models wore the glossiest, wine-iest lips you’ve ever seen. Lips that had seen the bottom of a glass of Nero d’Avola or four and then seen off a glazed doughnut. As party lips go, these are as glammy as it gets, requiring regular re-glossings and quite a lot of sly glances in the back of a spoon. But they’re worth it.

Get the look

Elizabeth Arden in Seductive Magenta £18 elizabetharden.com

Dolce & Gabbana in Onofria £27 harrods.com

Suqqu Glow Lipstick in Benisuguri £25 selfridges.com

Hourglass Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss in Primal £22 spacenk.com

Buxom Full-on Lip Polish in Jane £15 debenhams.com

MUA Metallic Liquid Lips £4 muastore.co.uk

Models Own Wonderplump Lip Plumper £7.99 modelsownit.com

Now’s the time to…

Get on the Betty bus. This award-winning project – an educational bus that drives around schools – is encouraging children to have honest conversations about periods (bettyforschools.co.uk)

Email Eva at e.wiseman@observer.co.uk or follow her on Twitter @EvaWiseman

guardian.co.uk © Guardian News & Media Limited 2010

Published via the Guardian News Feed plugin for WordPress.