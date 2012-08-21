Jaguar F-Type roadster at speed

The upcoming Jaguar F-Type roadster will debut in near-production form at next Paris Auto Show, a coupe version being expected to follow in 2014. The car will be focused more on handling than on luxury, says motorauthority, adding that the F-type will be a competitor to a surprising number of cars.

With a potential of growing the luxury automaker’s business, Jaguar F-Type’s output will range from 335 hp to ~450 hp, and will come with a choice of three supercharged engines, including two V-6s and a V-8.

To keep the weight to a minimum, the Jaguar F-Type’s body will be made of aluminum, but the light chassis will retain the structural rigidity necessary to provide superior handling.