Infiniti introduces the new Q50 and QX80 Signature Editions

Infiniti debuted Q50 and QX80 Signature Editions at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Infiniti announced the addition of the new 2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition and the 2017 QX80 5.6 Signature Edition, which offer a blend of popular equipment and unique design features. The new models deliver on the brand’s promise to provide a new level of sophistication with exclusive new content.

2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

The new Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition offers a range of highly desirable features, including a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, Infiniti InTouch Navigation with 3D building graphics, Infiniti InTouch Services including six months of safety, security and convenience services, SiriusXM Traffic, Voice Recognition for navigation functions, Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control, 60/40 split-fold rear seat, and 17-inch bright finish aluminum-alloy wheels with all-seasonl run-flat tires.

The new sport sedan model has Infiniti’s award winning 300-horsepower VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and is available with a choice of rear-wheel drive or Infiniti’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

“Building on the Q50’s, award-winning performance and engineering #excellence, we saw an opportunity to combine our sport sedan’s most popular features with even more distinguished style,” said Parker.

Along with its standard 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, which was recently named one of Wards 10 Best Engines, the new Signature Edition is equipped with LED headlights, LED rear brake lights and an Advanced Climate Control System.



2017 QX80 Signature Edition

The QX80 set an all-time U.S. sales record of more than 16,700 units in 2016 – an increase of more than 7 percent.

The Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition returns for a second year, bringing unique content such as a leather- appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior, chrome outside rearview mirror caps, clear High Mounted Stop Light and dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.

The QX80 Signature Edition includes a suite of Infiniti’s popular driver assistance technologies, including Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist (DCA), Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Land Departure Warning (LPW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP).

The QX80 Signature Edition is available as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) and VVEL (Variable Valve #event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature Infiniti All-Mode 4WD® with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).