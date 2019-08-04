How to Plan a Luxurious Egyptian Vacation

When it comes to luxurious vacations, most people think of posh cruises or exotic destinations at all-inclusive resorts, but there are plenty of other options. In fact, one of the top luxury destinations right now is Egypt.

The Appeal of Vacationing in Egypt

Egyptian tourism is nothing new. The monuments of ancient Egypt are incredible that they’ve drawn visitors for centuries. In fact, rumor has it that European tourists were making the trek down to Egypt when the Greeks were still in the process of building the Acropolis!

Yet despite the history of tourism in Egypt, many Americans have never visited. Over the last few years, political turmoil halted much of the travel that was coming from the United States. But as the country experiences a renewed sense of stability, visitors are coming back in healthy numbers. From everyday travelers to the world’s wealthiest billionaires, Egypt is once again the place to be.

4 Tips for the Perfect Egyptian Vacation

If you’re interested in visiting Egypt, you aren’t alone. But in order to get the most enjoyment possible out of your experience, you’ll need to plan ahead. Here are a few suggestions:

1. Find the Right Airfare

Egypt has its fair share of airports, but there are really three primary international destinations: Cairo, Sharm el Sheikh, and Hurghada. For price-sensitive travelers, it may be worth comparing the various options for each. However, you’ll more than likely choose your final destination based on where/why you’re visiting. For example, Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada are popular for people who are staying at one of the many seaside resorts in Egypt, while Cairo is the preferred touchdown point for those who want to see the city and the ancient monuments.

Airfare prices really run the gamut. If you purchase far enough in advance (and are traveling during an off-season period), you can find extremely cost-effective options. If you’re buying tickets last minute (or a flight during peak travel season), you could easily spend thousands on a round-trip ticket.

It’s also worth noting that, upon arrival, you’ll be required to get a visa in order to enter Egypt. You can do this online or pay at the airport. Either way, the price is $25.

2. Register for a Luxury Tour

There’s so much to see and do on an Egyptian vacation. This isn’t a trip where you want to show up and figure things out. This strategy will cause you to miss out on quite a few compelling opportunities.

If you want to see all of the popular sites and best-kept secrets of ancient Egyptian history, your best option is to sign up for a luxury custom tour package. Typical Egyptian tours range from one day up to 12 days and let you choose from the sites and experiences that are most appealing to you and your travel companions.

3. Select Accommodations and Restaurants

In addition to the sites and experiences of Egypt, travelers visit the region for the superior food and accommodations. The sooner you research restaurants, hotels, and resorts, the faster you’ll be able to reserve a spot. For best results, read online reviews, speak with a travel consultant, and solicit advice from people who’ve been to Egypt before.

4. Prepare for the Culture

Egypt is equal parts beautiful and unique. It’s a region that’s rich in history, yet surprisingly contemporary. Before embarking on your trip, take the time to prepare for the culture. There are certainly some stark differences between American culture and Egyptian culture. Remember that you’re visiting their country and should, therefore, conform to their standards and customs. Knowing this ahead of time will make the experience that much more enjoyable.

Start Planning Your Trip Today

While you can occasionally find good last-minute travel deals, this is the exception – not the rule. By and large, you’ll save money and enjoy greater peace of mind by planning ahead.

Now’s the time to begin planning your Egyptian vacation. Whether you want to relax at an all-inclusive resort on the Nile River or enjoy an action-packed adventure, there’s an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the unique blend of ancient history and modern culture that this rich nation has to offer!