Have you been to the best hotel in the world?

Four Seasons Resorts Bali is a riverside sanctuary in Bali’s cultural heart. For the second year on a row Four Seasons Resorts Bali at Sayan has received the top honour in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards honour the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by Travel + Leisure’s discerning audience. This year, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan has been ranked as the #1 Top Hotel in the World. Since opening in 1998, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan has been highly regarded in industry awards, reader polls and traveller reviews.

“Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities,” explained Travel+Leisure.

Float above treetops on a dramatic suspension bridge and cross into a different world. With locally inspired experiences and rice bowl-shaped architecture set against the lush Ayung River Valley, the luxury destination takes travelers closer to the heart and soul of Bali. Immersed in lush jungle greenery of the Ayung River valley, the blissful spa treatments draw on the water’s energy and ancient Balinese healing rituals.

Nestled among the tropical forests of Ubud overlooking the Ayung River Valley, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan offers spacious suites and private villas with private plunge pools and breath-taking river and rice-terrace views.

The luxury Resort also features a traditional Balinese cooking school, the first custom-designed riverside cooking school on the island; meditation and yoga offerings in the riverside yoga pavilion, led by a wellness mentor and renowned yoga leaders through the masters-in-residence program; and the picturesque rooftop infinity lotus pond with 360-degree views of the surrounding forests and river.

Four Seasons earned additional acclaim throughout its global portfolio in this year’s World’s Best Awards, including the #1 Resort Hotel in France for Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel. Since 1908, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat has been considered the jewel of the French Riviera, and since converting to a Four Seasons hotel in 2015, has achieved wide recognition as one of the best hotels in the world. The Hotel features a world-class spa as well as three restaurants, including Michelin-Star rated Le Cap.

Along with Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Four Seasons ranked five additional times on Travel + Leisure’s list of Top 100 Hotels in the World, including: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai , Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand , Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.