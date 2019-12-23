Accor x Arora are bringing the prestigious Fairmont brand to Windsor

Accor x Arora Groups are bringing to life what will be a high-quality luxury hotel in a country estate setting.

Leading augmented hospitality group Accor and Arora Group, one of the UK’s leading hotel owner-operators, announced the signing of a prestigious luxury hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park. The high-end hotel is currently undergoing a substantial multi-million pound redevelopment and is set to open in the second half of 2020.

The new Fairmont Windsor Park hotel promises to redefine luxury in the UK hospitality market, embracing the the eclectic lifestyle of its location and boasting over 200 bedrooms and opulent suites, as well as a Royal Suite with exclusive access to a private section of the spa and wellness area.

According to Sinead Hughes, Director of Grove Developments (the construction division of Arora Group), the finished luxury building will leave a lasting legacy with a striking design, opulent finishes and traditional exterior Jacobean architecture synonymous with the area.

The new hotel will be the third Fairmont property in the United Kingdom, joining The Savoy in London, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, and Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland, and demonstrates the growing partnership with Arora Group.

Located adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens, the Windsor property is located on the former site of Savill Court Hotel and Spa, which was owned and operated by Arora Group. The site is being completely redeveloped to create a property in line with Fairmont’s globally-recognised standards.

With more than 75 locations around the globe, Fairmont is known for its grand and awe-inspiring properties, many of which are steeped in history and positioned as being at the heart of their local communities.

The hotel will feature an impressive 2,500 square metre spa and wellness area, curated by leading industry experts, that will include both an indoor lap pool and outdoor vitality pool, treatment rooms, salt room, Hammam and Japanese foot spa with views over the courtyard and fire pit.

As part of its food and beverage offering, the hotel will have a tea lounge, specialist dining restaurant and a champagne bar serving champagne and wine from specially selected vineyards around the world. Additionally, there will be an all-day dining venue offering dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients, incorporating a private dining space and a gin bar.

In one wing of the hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park will offer 16 elegantly designed meeting rooms including an 800 square meter pillar-free ballroom with the capacity to cater events of up to 700 guests and two stunning event spaces with natural daylight, access to private terraces, as well as bespoke landscaped gardens for outdoor functions.

“We feel Fairmont is an ideal match for this remarkable hotel asset and look forward to showcasing all the brand has to offer in historic Windsor,” commented Marc Dardenne, Chief Operating Officer, Luxury Brands, Accor Europe.