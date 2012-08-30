Face-kini: the ultimate alternative to sunblock in China

The ‘face-kini’: China’s new beach trend

It was designed seven years ago as a protective mask from insects and jellyfish, but in China it became the latest summer accessory. The full head mask with openings for the eyes and mouth, also known as a ‘face-kini’ is seen by the women in Shandong province in east China as the ultimate alternative to sunblock. The face-kini is accompanied by a long-sleeve bodysuit, reminding the burkini, the swimsuit designed to cover the whole body of the for Muslim women.

Suntan is not so welcomed in China, the tan beeing associated with rural areas and hard physical labor. Traditionally in Asia the paler skin indicated a certain status.