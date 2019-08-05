Even a swimsuit can make the difference in changing and improving the future

Do your part to help protect the environment by choosing a swimsuit made using 100% recycled material, says Armani

ETHICAL SWIMWEAR FOR THE SUMMER.

Emporio Armani launched a sustainable beachwear collection. Do your part to help protect the environment by choosing a swimsuit made using 100% recycled material in strong hues such as red, navy blue and green, or regular black and from various different styles, as well as complementary accessories such as beach towels and flip-flops.

The special Emporio Armani Beachwear capsule collection includes swimsuits made from 100% recycled nylon fiber, organic cotton t-shirts and other accessories to match.

The goal of this project, aimed at protecting the sea and safeguarding the environment, is to raise awareness about being respectful of the beach and keeping it clean by recycling and separating waste accordingly.

The Spring Summer 2020 beachwear capsule is available exclusively online and at the dedicated temporary stores located on select beaches across Italy, as part of the itinerant Eagle Arcade Beach Tour initiative.

The luxury Italian house invites its fans at designated relaxation areas on some of the Italy’s beaches. The high-end brand encouraged the beachgoers to recycle plastic at the Pop up shops.

Emporio Armani eco-friendly essentials are available in fresh colors such as pink, light blue and yellow, or the more classic black and dark blue.