Do Heat Recovery Ventilation Systems Have a Place in Higher-end Properties?

Whether the property is being designed or built currently, or it’s already owned and there’s some thought going into what the best heating system is, heat recovery ventilation systems are one option.

They’ve come into their own in recent years as homeowners and office managers have become more familiar with the dangers of low-quality air. Stale air in offices and at home can lead to stuffiness when breathing as contaminants build up and don’t get released outside.

In this article, we look at whether heat recovery systems make sense for higher-end or luxury property developments.

What is a Heat Recovery Ventilation System?

The idea with heat recovery is to save heat in the air from being lost once the heating has warmed up the home. A complicated system is used to heat the rooms and then capture the warm air before it rises to the ceiling and eventually dissipates through the roof to the outside. This causes homes to be inefficient with their energy requirements because rooms must be re-heated to replace the warmth that’s being lost.

Using a system like those provided through BPC Ventilation, it’s possible to capture the heat from the air before it escapes. The heat is then stripped from the warm air and the air is removed from the building using a ducting system. Cool air from outside is brought in and using the ventilation facility, is filtered and then the captured heat is added to warm it up. Then it is redistributed throughout the home.

Does It Provide Luxurious Features for Elite Homeowners?

The filtering system allows for collected air to be filtered for contaminant air particles like pollen, dust, and other potential irritants. These can cause allergies and other respiratory issues for adults and especially children with more sensitive lungs.

While it is possible to purchase standing air filtration units, these work best in individual rooms and do not provide a whole house solution to indoor air pollution.

Also, for homeowners that care about the environment, using heat recovery helps reduce energy usage due to not needing to reheat the home continually. Not all energy production is currently eco-friendly or from renewal sources, so this indirectly helps the environment through fewer harmful emissions at power plants.

Are Heat Recovery Systems Used in Place of Existing Systems?

Heat recovery ventilators are used either in place of existing heating systems or in conjunction with them. They can improve a standard heating system to reduce the need to reheat the home. This can help an existing heating system need less maintenance and last longer too.

Ventilation systems with heat recovery provide real benefits to homeowners who want cleaner air without a staleness that lingers. With children who have breathing difficulties, they’re an excellent option. The cost savings are nice to receive too but reducing energy usage is another driver of interest in this newer heating and ventilation system for homeowners. It’s worth talking to a specialist to see whether your home could benefit from such a system.