Diving is a leap of faith plus gravity.

For some reason while diving the stress strays at the surface. Italo Fontana, U-Boat’s founder, celebrates his passions for diving with a stunning watch – the U-Boat 47 U-1001 TIT – presented at 2017 Baselworld Watch & Jewelry Fair.

U-Boat 47 U-1001 is built to withstand the rigorous demands of professional diving and it offers a clear, technical design reminiscent of high-tech instruments.

At the beginning in 55 mm size, one of the biggest watches available today and one of the biggest U-BOATs of all time, the 2017 version of the luxury watch has been scaled down to 47mm and it is made in titanium with a completely renewed design. The edition is limited to 300 units.

Unlike the original series, this U-Boat U-1001s diving timepiece is limited to 300 pieces only with numerals, indexes and hands in blue color against the black surface of the dial, made up of two superimposed layers.

The diving watch is water-resistant to 1001 meters and features, in the event of pressure changes, a well hided helium escape valve and a double screw-down crown underneath the massive signature crown cap. The bezel keeps the 6,4 mm thick sapphire glass locked to the case and it is framed by 4 external and prominent screws set at 2,4,8,10 meanwhile the back of the case consists of one piece only screwed to the case. On the side of the case is highly visible the sapphire glass pressured by the case and the bezel.

The strap, in rubber with lining calf subdued to a Kodiak water-repellent treatment, is secured to the case through an ease and quick release device in Titanium and fastened to it.

In the box another strap in calf with same device but in stainless steel will allow the wearer the easy changing from rubber to leather depending on the mood of the day.

Keep calm and Dive On. Take only pictures, kill only time, and leave only bubbles.