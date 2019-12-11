This article titled “Crowning glory: the easy way to party hair” was written by Funmi Fetto, for The Observer on Sunday 17th November 2019 06.30 UTC

The problem with buying into the arguably archaic concept of “party hair” is you’re left with hair too done, too ageing and too far removed from how you actually wear it when normal service resumes. Still, if you are sold on party hair at least make it modern, as per the AW19 Chanel show. Hair accessories are all the rage and wearing them is ridiculously simple. Take a slightly elevated version of your day-to-day hair, add a hairband, bow or barrette and voilà!

1. Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil £35, lookfantastic.co.uk

2. Double star row metal headband £12.50, topshop.com

3. Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Hair Mist £128, libertylondon.com

4. Chanel hair slide £610, chanel.com

5. Simone Rocha faux pearl hair slide £75, net-a-porter.com

6. Jennifer Behr Marabella Swarovski crystal embellished hair clip £249.60, net-a-porter.com

I can’t do without: a smoky scent with a powdery Frenchness

Until recently, Celine was the only high-fashion house that didn’t have a fragrance line, hence the newly launched, 11-strong Haute Parfumerie range has been highly anticipated. Think of it like the olfactory version of a cool film promising to be a blockbuster. So does it deliver? Well let’s start on a shallow level. The Art Deco-inspired glass bottle with magnetic black cap is an aesthete’s dream. The bottle is huge so, unless you are drinking it, it should last a long time. Now that we’ve established all that, the key question is, are the scents any good? Well, yes. Actually let’s add a caveat to that. They include ingredients such as tree moss and chypre accords, typical of French perfumes in the 60s and 70s, so they are unified in their powdery Frenchness. If you like that, you’ll love these. The most musky ones are my favourites. Nightclubbing – a sexy, creamy, musky galbanum, white orris butter, patchouli and vanilla scent – apparently conjures up ‘an electric atmosphere with notes of nicotine’. Ironically, the idea of smoke makes me gag and I’ve always found nightclubs depressing, yet I fell in love with this. That’s the power of a great scent. Celine Haute Parfumerie Nightclubbing, £175, celine.com

On my radar: subtle to starry palettes for party-goers

Shimmer and shine Charlotte Tilbury created this eyeshadow palette after years of being quizzed about her own look. The burnt oranges, coppers and gold are super-wearable. Charlotte Tilbury Darling Eye Palette, £45, charlotte tilbury.com

Pearls of wisdom These beautifully scented shimmering highlighter multicoloured beads, in rose gold, copper and wine, take subtle highlighter to another level. Guerlain Météorites Light Revealing Pearls, £44, john lewis.com

Space dust With 18 shades in matte, glittery, metallic, and multi-reflective powders, this palette is perfect for experimenting with bold colours and textures. Huda Mercury Retrogade, £58, cult beauty.co.uk

