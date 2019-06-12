B Blossom fine jewellery turns the Monogram flower into an emblem of independence

B Blossom fine jewellery is sublimated to entrust Louis Vuitton‘s signature collection with a bold new attitude presented in all its glory at the fine jewelry pop-up in London Selfridges. The Louis Vuitton B Blossom Collection is inspired by confident women who leave their mark on the world.

Louis Vuitton unveiled the new B Blossom fine jewellery collection at an exclusive pop-up store in London Selfridges (until 14th July). The Louis Vuitton woman wears the art she inspires as an emblem of her independence and the essence of her femininity, said the luxury house.

This new interpretation of Louis Vuitton’s signature flower presides throughout this fine jewellery collection as the seal of a modern-day avatar.

The star-shaped flower’s iconic design created by Georges-Louis Vuitton in 1896 is reimagined and emboldened in the guise of a stylish spherical stamp to meld attitude with playfulness. It is magnified by the power of gold, stones and diamonds to redefine the signet ring and its play on heritage.

The collection includes seven playful rings that offer a versatile interpretation of the House’s iconic design. Worn as single rings or stacked, they are available in malachite, onyx, white agate, pink opal, diamonds or plain gold in both yellow and pink gold. Other pieces of the collection include statement piece signet rings and sumptuous bracelets with paved diamonds or onyx, as well as geometric monogram flower pendants that can be worn on short or long necklaces or bracelets, with earrings to complement the contrasting shapes.

Louis Vuitton also introduced The Artycapucines art project. Six contemporary artists brought their visions to Louis Vuitton’s iconic Capucines bag.

The limited-edition Artycapucines creations include artworks by Alex Israel, Jonas Wood, Tschabalala Self, Urs Fischer, Sam Falls, and Nicholas Hlobo.

Featuring refined handle rings and the LV Initials in gleaming mother-of-pearl, the Sam Falls ARTYCAPUCINES PM handbag is a limited edition design. One of the artist’s original works has been replicated in intricate detail and displayed across the Capucines PM. Elaborate processes, including high-definition printing, hand-stitched embroidery and the jacquard weave technique have been employed in the craftsmanship of this piece.