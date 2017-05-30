Auctioned Truly Absolute: This exquisite Greenwich Connecticut equestrian estate is fit to train the world’s finest horses

If the horses feed your soul, Steeple Chase Farm is the horse lovers dream home.

With approximately 13 private acres of serene beauty and Instagram-worthy design, this Greenwich Connecticut equestrian estate highlights the best of interior design, details, and materials. The only all encompassing equestrian property in Greenwich offers a lineup of one-of-a-kind features sure to meet the luxury lifestyle buyers dream of.

At the Steeple Chase Farm, Architects Paul Stephen Marchese & Associates and Conte & Conte revealed a vision of an award winning estate designed to be the ultimate horse lover’s home. Walking past your gorgeous heated pool and gardens, you’ll quickly forget you’re just 45 minutes from Manhattan, 15 minutes from Westchester Airport and 10 minutes to Greenwich.



Built in 2012, this 10,000 sq ft private residential horse house with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms features endless upgrades & lavish finishes throughout. To fit perfectly into the topography, the equestrian buildings are situated down, lower on the luxurious property. The modern 8-stall stable is surrounded by 8 enclosed paddocks & a half mile riding trail to bring you the essential joy of being with horses. The estate will be a constant source of tremendous satisfaction, bringing you in contact with the elements of grace, beauty, spirit and freedom. Walk through the front door, and you’ll see right to the back.

A legacy estate to create memories for generations.

Considered one of the top safe havens in the country for families and money, this Greenwich home won the award for Best Custom Home in Connecticut. The home features a main floor master suite with generous master bath. After lounging in the library or cooking a meal in the gourmet kitchen, it it time for treating yourself with panoramic views of the 13-rolling acres. Every bedroom opens up to a terrace, balcony or porch. The tower room is ideal for meditation, yoga or as an art studio. The expansive entertaining veranda and patios provide plenty of opportunities for daily recharging.

Take the elevator down to the lower level and step into the gym or the relaxation zone. Heal your mind, body and soul in the sauna or spend some time in the family room equipped with a kitchenette.

Using thoughtful planning and innovative details to advance the notion of what makes a house a home, the estate features a wine cellar, separate garages and staff quarters. For an avid gardener, the backyard provides a large garden integrated into the terracing immediately surrounding the house.

When you are on a great horse, you have the best seat will ever have.

“Offering the epitome of the ‘equestrian lifestyle,’ this distinctive and private horse farm offers a bounty of splendid features and will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price,” says Stefanie Wilcox, of DeCaro Auctions International. Most recently listed for $21,000,000, the estate at 429 Taconic Road, Greenwich, Connecticut will be Auctioned Truly Absolute, Without Reserve. Just name your price. This is practically a ticket to one of the most exclusive communities in the world. The Live Absolute Auction will be held on the property site, Saturday June 17th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. More details and Open House Previews here.

Equestrian Facilities at Steeple Chase Farm: Horses first. The rest later.

The equestrian facilities are examples of how an integrated design can create spaces not just where we are housed, but where we live our lives to the fullest near. The facilities include an 80-foot by 140-foot indoor ring, 140-foot by 200-foot outdoor ring, both with custom footing. This is the only indoor riding arena in Greenwich.

The horses will have the best accommodations and horse-specific amenities in the eight-stall barn with lounge/tack room, equipped with wash stall, half bathroom and inlaid rubber flooring. There are eight paddocks with four-board wood fencing and custom run-in shed, convertible to stalls. The hayloft is full and awaits the equine residents.

More important than indoor premium accommodations, though, is the open space horses need for their stretching routines. The more acreage, the better off you are. The outdoor area where horses spend most of their time offers ample spaces and a riding trail encircling the luxury property. Additionally, there is an enclosed horse trailer parking. The groom/trainer/caretaker will have a a two bedroom, one bathroom premium apartment.

The estate in one of the most prestigious towns in America features another consistent bonus. To find out, watch the full video.

This horse lovers dream home located at 429 Taconic Road, Connecticut will be sold to the highest bidder at Absolute Auction on Saturday, June 17 by DeCaro Auctions International.