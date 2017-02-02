“Après in the Air” or how to experience Canada’s most sought after destinations with a once-in- a-lifetime luxury adventure. The world’s first après ski experience at 30,000 feet for Canada 150.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Air Canada have partnered to unveil Après in the Air, a collection of experiences that provide unparalleled access and adventure at three of Fairmont’s most iconic Canadian properties.

The ‘Après in the Air’ package includes a round trip for 58 people by private charter with Air Canada’s all Business Class private charter service, Jetz, and stays at the iconic Fairmont Château Laurier, Fairmont Le Château Montebello and Fairmont Tremblant. The adventure begins

with the transformation of the private jet into a rich, cozy Fairmont-inspired ski chalet, creating the ultimate “après ski” experience at 30,000 feet, and continues once wheels touch down in Canada.

Each Fairmont destination offers a bevy of memory-making winter activities and local experiences including dog sledding, ice skating, snowmobiling, ice fishing, horse-drawn sleigh rides, skiing, and curling. To highlight Fairmont’s traditional Canadian heritage, inspired cuisine

from notable Canadian chefs Louis Simard, Tim Wasylko, and Éric Beaupré is featured at each respective stop on the journey. Guests will also be able to enjoy luxurious pool and spa treatments at the world’s largest log cabin, Fairmont Le Château Montebello; explore the scenic village at the foot of the mountain from Fairmont Tremblant; and feel instantly transported to a French château amidst the nation’s capital at the landmark Fairmont Château Laurier.

To launch the Après in the Air package, Fairmont and Air Canada invited a select group of influencers including Blake Scott, Caila Quinn, Mark Dohner and Jordan Taylor Wright to take part in the world’s first après ski experience at 30,000 feet. On Friday, January 27th, as guests boarded Air Canada’s Jetz to begin their journey, they were greeted by former Bachelorette star and native Canadian Kaitlyn Bristowe. Following a celebration on board that included plush décor, acoustic performance by W Darling, Canadian wine and cheese tasting, and gifting of cold weather essentials from Roots, the group embarked on an activity-filled weekend of dog-sledding, skiing, curling, and more. Additional highlights included a Great Canadian Birthday Dinner at Fairmont Château Laurier, formal Heritage Dinner inspired by the late 19th century at Fairmont Le Château Montebello, and traditional Quebecois “Sugar Shack” dinner at Fairmont Tremblant.

Available through December 31, 2017, the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Air Canada ‘Après in the Air’ package will begin at $300,000.