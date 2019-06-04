The Golden State is now home to 90 Michelin-starred restaurants

California is now home to 657 restaurants distinguished in the 2019 Michelin Guide.

First Statewide MICHELIN Guide Includes 90 California Restaurants with Stars.

Expanding the selection announced in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco, California is now home to 657 restaurants distinguished in the gourmet Guide. According to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, “California’s trendsetting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce.”

The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California selection includes 7 restaurants with three Michelin stars, 14 restaurants with two Michelin stars, and 69 restaurants with one Michelin star.

The live revelation took place via an ocean-front celebration in Huntington Beach, and included food stations from chefs Mourad Lahlou, Melissa Perello, Wolfgang Puck and Michael Cimarusti.

Three-Star Restaurants in the 2019 Michelin Guide California: “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”