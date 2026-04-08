Onitsuka Tiger and Versace have finally pressed “play” on their first joint footwear project, unveiling the Onitsuka Tiger x Versace collaboration shoes this spring—eight months after their debut appearance on the Versace run‑walk of Milan’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.

For a luxury‑leaning audience that still flinches at the words “streetwear collab,” this is one of the more convincing, if deliberately theatrical, mashups of the season: a gold‑plated sneaker that nods to heritage, not hype alone.

photo: @Onitsuka Tiger x @Versace Drops: The TAI‑CHI Reborn in Gold and Medusa Glam

The sneaker: Tai‑Chi, but dressed for the front row

At the heart of the capsule is a reworked version of Onitsuka Tiger’s TAI‑CHI, a low‑profile sneaker first released in the 1970s, immortalized by Bruce Lee in Game of Death and later revived by Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill‑era cool. For Versace, the TAI‑CHI is no longer that brash, often yellow‑saturated cult object; instead, it’s streamlined into quieter, more “editorial” colorways, built with carefully selected Italian leathers and suede and produced at Onitsuka’s Innovative Factory in Tottori, Japan.

The design language is a pretty literal marriage of logos and craftsmanship: the signature double‑stitched Tiger stripes remain on the side panels, while Versace stamps its Medusa emblem as a studded accent on the tongue—a detail that’s just loud enough to register as luxury, but not so loud as to feel like a meme.

The upper is treated with a washing or buffing process to give the leather a slightly worn‑in, vintage texture, as if these sneakers were dug out of a 1970s tennis‑club archive and then hand‑polished by a Milanese artisan. The campaign also spotlights the TAI‑CHI Sakura variant, a metallic‑tinged version that leans into that “summer‑evening‑at‑the‑pool” Versace fantasy.

Beyond the sneaker, the line extends into a pair of collaborative loafers made in Italy, a nod to the enduring vogue for “sneaker‑loafer” hybrids. Brought together, the capsule is positioned as a testament to Japanese precision meets Italian opulence, where minimal volume and maximal materiality are the main talking points.

photo: @Onitsuka Tiger x @Versace

Why these two brands, and why now?

On paper, the partnership makes sense in more ways than one. Onitsuka Tiger, now a heritage‑driven sub‑brand of ASICS, has spent the past few years floating between re‑issues of its 1970s hits and selective collaborations that signal a slow, deliberate push into the luxury sphere. Versace, under creative director Dario Vitale, is equally keen to prove that the House isn’t just about baroque prints and safety‑pin dresses, but about body‑in‑motion aesthetics—athletic tailoring, sharp tailoring, and that sweet spot where runway and street collide.

The collaboration lands in that increasingly familiar space where designer houses tap niche sportswear labels to add authenticity and a “quiet” layer of cool (see: On x Loewe, Rimowa x New Balance, etc.). For Versace, working with Onitsuka Tiger serves as a kind of heritage‑adjacent flex: it borrows the TAI‑CHI’s cult status and athletic pedigree without having to invent a sneaker lineage from scratch. For Onitsuka Tiger, Versace delivers that elusive combination of front‑row visibility, global retail distribution, and a price tag that transcends “sportswear” and leans into limited‑run collectibility.

photo: @Onitsuka Tiger x @Versace Drops

The campaign: movement, muscle, and a fair share of Medusa glam

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The Onitsuka Tiger x Versace campaign, shot by French director and photographer Frank Lebon, leans hard into the “body in motion” theme. Think: muscular silhouettes, compressed muscles, and sneaker‑clad torsos in motion, against the backdrop of what looks like a mirrored gym‑slash‑Greek‑temple set. The Medusa logo, already a loaded symbol of both seduction and danger, is here re‑framed as a talisman of physical power and dualism—a body that’s both aesthetic object and functional engine.

Luxury‑magazine readers won’t be surprised by the conceit—the idea that sport is a theatre, and sneakers are armor—but the execution is slicker than most. The campaign leans into Italian drama and Japanese minimalism at once: the sneakers are never over‑decorated, the focus always on how the shoe and the lower leg interact with light and movement. It’s Versace’s classic formula—provocation dressed as elegance—applied to footwear that also has to walk, run, and possibly even dance.

Commercial rollout and the luxury‑sneaker ecosystem

Priced in the high‑hundreds–dollar range (sources place the TAI‑CHI Sakura around $750, with multiple color options and unisex sizing), the collaboration lands squarely in the “investment‑sneaker” tier. Distribution is tellingly controlled: the shoes are available at selected Versace flagship stores worldwide and on the Versace official online store, with no mass‑retail or general sneaker‑boutique rollout at launch. That windowing strategy is exactly what the luxury‑editorial audience expects: scarcity, exclusivity, and a barrier between “collector” and “casual” buyer.

For both brands, the timing is strategic. Versace’s parent group, Capri Holdings, has been pushing for higher‑margin collaborations and limited‑edition pieces to offset any softness in broader fashion cycles, while Onitsuka Tiger’s parent ASICS continues to lean into heritage re‑editions and co‑brands as a way to grow brand desirability beyond the performance‑running crowd. In that sense, this collaboration isn’t just about footwear; it’s about brand‑equity arbitrage—a way to introduce Versace’s clientele to Japanese craft and Onitsuka Tiger’s fans to runway‑level fantasizing.

Why it matters

If you’re the kind of reader who tracks designer‑sneaker hybrids, the Onitsuka Tiger x Versace collab is a genuinely interesting case study in how luxury can borrow heritage without parodizing it. The TAI‑CHI’s 1970s legacy is respected, the materials are kept serious, and the Versace touch is more of a whispered accent than a shout. At the same time, the whole project is a reminder that even the most “authentic” heritage shoe can be gilded, Medusa‑studded, and priced like a small handbag when it enters the designer ecosystem.

This is a story about control, curation, and calibrated contradiction: Japanese minimalism bumping against Italian maximalism, athletic heritage rubbing up against front‑row glamour, and a sneaker that’s meant to look like it belongs equally on a Milan runway and in a vintage‑archive drop. Whether you applaud it as a masterful fusion or eye-roll at the price–iconography combo, one thing is clear—Versace and Onitsuka Tiger have found a way to make the TAI‑CHI feel new again, without pretending its past never happened.

