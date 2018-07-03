The Michelin Guide Guangzhou highlights 63 restaurants in its very first edition. The inaugural Michelin Guide Guangzhou is reflecting the culinary richness of the city.

MICHELIN continues its international development wherever its inspectors find interesting gastronomic cultures and traditions. This Guangzhou edition is the ninth MICHELIN guide in Asia, and the fourth in China.For the very first time, the MICHELIN guide team unveil a selection of 63 restaurants in Guangzhou reflecting the culinary richness of the city, a true blend of extraordinary culinary know-how and authentic flavors.

“This very first Guangzhou selection highlights a great local gastronomic interest. In this city, the culinary scene reflects great talent in the kitchen, wonderful ingredients and a mastery of different flavors. In summary, Guangzhou has a wealth of astonishing restaurants with a strong and historical Cantonese background,” commented Michael ELLIS, International Director in charge of the MICHELIN guide.

Eight restaurants obtain a star in the MICHELIN guide Guangzhou 2018:

Bing Sheng Mansion Restaurant Guangzhou, championing innovative and refined Cantonese fare, gives the opportunity to taste some ingenious and spectacular dishes in one of its 32 private rooms exuding understated glamour.

Bing Sheng Private Kitchen, with its old-time charm décor, offers a menu focused on healthy cooking with

seasonal ingredients.

Jade River, has made meat dishes its specialty over the years, like steamed sunflower seed-fed chicken delivered straight from the farm daily.

Jiang by Chef Fei, located in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, is a very popular culinary destination in Guangzhou. Here, the chef bases his cooking on time-honored traditions but transforms them with remarkable creativity. Lai Heen and chef Guo offer unique Cantonese dishes prepared using the best ingredients.

Lei Garden (Yuexiu) highlights traditional Cantonese fare, offering excellent long-boiled-soups or crispy roasted pork belly. Wisca (Haizhu), an address where the crew follow ancient recipes passed down through generations for their quality Cantonese food. Yu Yue Heen, serves exquisite Cantonese dishes embodying the utmost finesse that the detail-oriented the chef insists on.

The Guangzhou Selection also features a total of 20 restaurants awarded a Bib Gourmand, a distinction as popular with chefs as it is with diners, which recognizes establishments selected by the MICHELIN inspectors for their good value for money, as they serve a quality menu for a maximum of CNY 200.

During their in-depth investigation, inspectors found a lot of charming restaurants, hidden addresses and small local shops and Tong Ji is one of them. Tucked away in an alley, this two-story no-frills establishment has been in business for more than 30 years thanks to its famous dishes like steamed chicken or stir-fried ribbon rice noodles. The Sichuan culture is also represented in the culinary landscape of Guangzhou with Ease, offering Sichuan cooking with a young, modern presentation with great flavors.

On the launch of the Guangzhou edition, two restaurants are awarded special prizes. Firstly, Jian Ji, wins the “Respectable Recipe Award”. Here, the E-Fu noodles have been made in-house for more than 50 years, using the traditional method and recipe, which is a time and labor consuming process. Secondly, Ze 8, wins the “Revitalized Cuisine Award”, by turning the very traditional and representative Cantonese claypot dishes into highly popular and modern interpretations.

The full selection in the MICHELIN guide Guangzhou 2018 is available on the Michelin China Application.