Ducati, Diavel and Diesel. The exclusive Ducati Diavel Diesel is a motorcycle that seamlessly merges elements of the past and future.

The Ducati Diavel Diesel – of which only 666 numbered units will be produced – is the fruit of collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of Diesel Licences, and the Ducati Design Center. Ducati worked with Diesel on an already uniquely original bike like the Diavel and the result was surprising.

To create the Ducati Diavel Diesel, the two design studios were inspired “by a hyperkinetic dynamism of a post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic world.”

“It’s an important bike that reflects the rock side of Diesel’s DNA,” explained Andrea Rosso. “The wording ‘Never look back’ engraved with the two logos captures the essence of this collaboration: a timeless bike that catches the eye with so many unmistakable details, such as the brushed stainless steel with visible welding and rivets. Ducati, Diavel and Diesel, three words, six letters each, forming 666, the limited number of examples of this new collaboration”.

The result of this new collaboration was unveiled during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The new Ducati Diavel Diesel will also be at the Motor Bike Expo from 20 to 22 January 2017. It will go on sale to the public, worldwide, starting from April 2017.

The Diavel Diesel isn’t the only new product coming up. Diesel has produced a capsule apparel collection dedicated to Ducati. Also going on sale starting from April, this collection comprises one Jogg Jeans, a leather jacket and two T-shirts.

Distinguishing features of the Ducati Diavel Diesel

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is characterized by a hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets that make it absolutely unmistakable and timeless. Details like the tank cover, front cowl and passenger saddle cover are examples of craftsmanship and style. The saddle, made of real leather, is unique to this Diavel, on which the pyramid element appears at various points: three identical faces embodying the three Ds of Ducati, Diavel and Diesel.

Other distinguishing features of this very special Diavel include the lateral air intake covers, made of red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside. Red is also the colour of the Brembo front brake callipers, of five chain links and the LCD dashboard, which recalls vintage digital displays. The Ducati Diavel Diesel’s exhaust system is another little work of art, thanks to pipes graced by black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with ends machined from solid, on which the new pyramid motif appears.

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is a bike that masters the road whilst being lightweight and agile, like all Ducati motorcycles. Its 162 HP Testastretta 11° DS engine combined with the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS and Ducati Traction Control) and Riding Mode offer a riding experience that’s thrilling and at the same time safe and intuitive. The 240 mm wide rear tyre is full of personality and, thanks to the effective chassis set-up, also delivers high-precision handling but also comfort for day-to-day use.