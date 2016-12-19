Ducati Performance 959 Panigale special edition.

Ducati 959 Panigale is an incredible addition to the Superbike family, sharing the same innovative stylistic features that characterise its ‘bigger brother’, the 1299 Panigale. Now the ‘Supermid’ 959 is enhanced with Ducati Performance accessories to create a stunning 959 Panigale Ducati Performance limited edition.

This limited-edition superbike is available with two options, the Ducati Performance option at a retail price of £15,995 or with the additional Carbon pack for an extra £1000.

The 959 Panigale Special Edition comes with the Akrapovic titanium racing silencer exhaust system, as well as components made from carbon fibre and billet aluminium.

A limited number of 25 bikes will be offered to customers in the UK market only, with each bike being individually numbered by laser etching the steering head and accessorised to truly unleash the full potential of the 959 Panigale.

The Ducati Performance option comes with the titanium Akrapovic under-engine racing silencer exhaust system and lower fairings, a billet race tank filler cap, racing articulated levers, brake lever protection, a plastic seat cowl and Ducati Corse oversized screen.

Additionally, you can have the carbon pack which comes with a carbon ignition switch cover, carbon shock cover, carbon heel guards, carbon and alloy tail tidy, carbon front sprocket cover, billet aluminium handlebar weights, carbon fuel tank protector, carbon shark-fin chain guard and carbon rear mudguard.