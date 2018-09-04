

World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2018 in Hong Kong recognised leading hotels, airlines and hospitality providers from destinations across Asia and Australasia (the full list of 2018 winners are here).

Winners at the red carpet gala evening included Vietnam, which fended off stiff competition to be named “Asia’s Leading Destination”. Meanwhile Sydney, with its iconic cityscapes and beautiful beaches, was named “Australasia’s Leading Destination”.

Hundreds of the leading figures from Asia and Australasia’s travel and tourism industries attended the red- carpet ceremony, which was staged at the newly-refurbished InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong.

In the aviation sector, Hainan Airlines proved a multiple winner, collecting awards for “Asia’s Leading Airline Brand”, “Asia’s Leading Airline – Business Class” and “Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew”. Meanwhile Cathay Pacific was named “Asia’s Leading Airline”, Singapore Changi Airport collected “Asia’s Leading Airport”, and Air New Zealand was voted “Australasia’s Leading Airline”.

Hospitality winners included Korea’s Conrad Seoul, which picked up “Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel” and “Asia’s Leading Luxury City Hotel”. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts was also victorious, collecting “Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand” and “Australasia’s Leading Hotel Brand”. The Ascott Limited won “Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand” whilst Frasers Hospitality was voted “Australasia’s Leading Serviced Apartment

Brand”.

Vietravel was recognised by voters as “Asia’s Leading Tour Operator” for the third consecutive year, whilst Abercrombie & Kent China was named “Asia’s Leading Travel Agency”.

The evening marked the third leg of the WTA Grand Tour 2018 – a series of regional events to acknowledge the world’s outstanding travel brands. Events on the tour include Ras al Khaimah (United Arab Emirates), Athens (Greece), Montego Bay (Jamaica), Guayaquil (Ecuador) and Durban (South Africa). The regional winners will progress to the Grand Final 2018, which is being hosted in Lisbon (Portugal) on 1st December.