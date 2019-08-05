8 of the Best Luxury Vintage Markets Around the World

When you are traveling, there are a lot of things that you have probably already planned. One of the last things that you have probably considered is visiting a luxury vintage market, but not doing so would be a HUGE mistake. There are so many great treasures that you might not be able to find anywhere else in the world. These markets are like luxury versions of ebay where you can find that vintage bag that you might have always dreamed of.

Berlin’s Flea Market at MauerPark

The Flea Market at MauerPark in Berlin is one of the best luxury vintage markets all over the world. This market is the largest flea market in all of Berlin. You can find high end luxury vintage clothing from the best brands. This is the perfect place to visit if you are looking for high end clothing or shoes for a night out on the town or even the perfect vintage suit for a job interview. There are so many things to do in Mauer Park as well that you do not have to leave the market, but instead you can stay all day.

Milan’s Navigli Vintage Market

Milan has been known as one of the best places to shop for generations. This vintage market has the best of the best. You will not be in short supply for anything when you are shopping here. There are a wide range of different types of brands and items that you can find here. Plus, there are so many rare pieces here that if you dig around, you might be able to find that favorite piece that you always dreamed of owning.

Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Markets

The Los Angeles Rosebowl Market is one of the most popular flea markets in the entire world. It is a hotbed of culture and trends. If you have never been, this is even a good place to spot a celebrity. One of the most fun things to shop for is the designer clothing and shoes. Even the rich and famous love looking for vintage steals here.

Paris’ Clignancourt Flea Markets

The Clignancourt Flea Market is one of the best places to find a great vintage Chanel piece. Chanel has been a Paris tradition and few Parisians have never owned at least once piece, but for the rest of us finding a piece at a price that everyone can afford is hard. Don’t worry, if you visit Paris, you are going to be able to take advantage of these insane prices and pick up some vintage goodies yourself. Remember to always look at the Chanel as the prices are so good that you will leave with a new goodie in shock.

London’s Portobello Road Market

The Portobello Road Market is a great place to visit if you are in London. This market is a little bit different when compared to the others. In fact, the designers themselves actually discard their previous seasons’ goods that do not sell. This means that you can find a lot of great, brand new, high end, luxury pieces at rock bottom prices. The only thing that you will have to do in order to find great pieces is a little digging.

Sydney’s Kirribilli Markets

On of the fourth Saturday of every month, if you are in Australia, the place to be is Sydney’s Kirribilli Markets. There are so many great booths to shop in, but those specializing in vintage Australian designer clothing are the ones that you are going to enjoy the most. Many times, you can even see the top fashion stylists, editors, and bloggers shopping the market for the best deals. You will want to come as early as possible since most of the best pieces are sold long before breakfast is over.

Williamsburg’s Flea Market

New York City has long been thought of when considering the world’s best fashion, but few people really think about Williamsburg, New York. That does not mean that you should not think about Williamsburg. In fact, the flea market there is one of the best for finding vintage fashion bargains. This market has been a secret of stylists and fashion legends for years, now you know exactly where to go.

Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park Flea Market

When you are at Yoyogi Park Flea Market, you will be able to find a lot of great designer wear. There are places like Amore Village within the flea market, there you can find a wide range of vintage Chanel options. There are more than eight hundred different vendors at this market where you can literally find anything and everything that you might be looking for.

Now that you know where to go, you can find a great bargain on some vintage designer clothing that is going to last forever.

A material by Axel Hernborg, editor at Tripplo.com – a travel guide and discount website which was founded in early 2016. The idea for the site was born after a trip to Milan which was marred by a constant search for good, comprehensive articles about things to do in the city.