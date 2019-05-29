Cougar Aircraft acquired the assets of the GA-7 Cougar

Cougar Aircraft Corp. has acquired the assets of the GA-7 Cougar light twin prop executive aircraft

The aviation training market has exploded with airline demand, and it’s forecast that training over 800,000 pilots worldwide will generate a need for several thousand new planes like GA-7 Cougar light twin prop executive aircraft produced by Grumman Gulfstream Aviation renown for military and corporate jets.

Cougar now owns the FAA Type Certificate, production fixtures, and technology needed to build this aircraft, which is aimed at both the training market, and as a platform for the next generation of personal airborne mobility.

GA-7 offers an exceptionally long service life of its main wing spar at 42,000 hours – compared to a typical 12,000-hours. This means more profitable in-flight hours, and less frequent aircraft fleet replacements.

Demand for appropriate training aircraft for pilots is most acute in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region. Currently, the need for planes has increased demand for where one General Aviation aircraft manufacturer is facing a 700-plane backorder.

With multiple markets, including training and light aviation along with transportation innovation, the GA-7 could generate substantial profits in both the short and extended term, says Cougar Aircraft Corp.

The Cougar is a well-established aircraft that offers a reliable and profitable training platform. With its robust construction, the aircraft can also handle the real-life flight testing required to advance to the next stages in alternative propulsion. Two modified Cougars have already flown with experimental powerplants and Cougar envisions that the GA-7 will be able to integrate into a system such that travelers can be airborne for longer trip lengths, and then pinpointed to final destinations through local VTOL links.