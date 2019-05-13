A profusion of power and sail multihulls are on show at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show – SCIBS

Bali 4.1 catamaran, Beneteau Oceanis 41.1, Dufour 412, Leopard Catamarans, Lagoon 40, and Iliad 50 power catamaran are some of the power and sail multihulls presented at 2019 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS 2019 at The Marine Village, Sanctuary Cove, 23 – 26 May 2019).

A profusion of power and sail multihulls will be on show at this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), joining some of the world’s most respected monohull sailing craft in tempting yachties keen on coastal cruising, racing, circumnavigation and charter.

“Given the Gold Coast is the gateway to the Whitsundays and Great Barrier Reef, SCIBS 2019 is the ideal place to inspect and compare the various brands and their attributes,” said SCIBS Sales and Partnerships Manager Dominic O’Brien.

“Visitors will be impressed by the amazing range of ‘cat’ brands and selection of sailing vessels, with experts on hand to answer all their questions on cruising and charter options.”

Lagoon 40

Among an array of multihulls specialists, The Multihull Group (TMG) will proudly present the latest Lagoon 40, designed by VPLP Design and Patrick Le Quement with interiors by Nauta Design.

This classic cat boasts a spacious layout dedicated to a social lifestyle and enhanced performance, taking the Lagoon range to the next level.

According to TMG Queensland Manager Rowan McMahon, the Lagoon 40 comprises all the features that suit family- friendly cruising, including four cabins in the massive hulls, galley up adjacent to a large lounge and helm, foredeck trampolines and fantastic living and entertaining spaces.

“It’s perfect as a family boat or if you were considering entering it into the charter fleet,” said Mr McMahon.

“The Lagoon 40 has a mast step positioned further aft than her predecessors, providing numerous advantages, and a self-tacking jib and shorter boom for simplified manoeuvres.”

TMG will also display the sensational Dragonfly Sport 25 – the pocket rocket trailer-sailer trimaran from Denmark that appeals to racing sailors and the weekend variety looking to enjoy time on the water with family and friends.

Iliad 50 power catamaran

Fellow big-name Multihull Solutions will host the world premiere of the Iliad 50 power catamaran, marking the debut of this exciting brand in Australia.

Designed by world-renowned Italian naval architect Riccardo Bulgarelli, Iliad Catamarans are unique in that clients can customise almost every aspect of their boat during the build process to reflect individual style and needs, but without the epic cost of most production power catamarans.

They are ideal for extended ocean passages and offshore cruisers, with each model affording impressive range, speed and some of the longest-range capabilities in their market segment (2000nm-60,000nm).

Fountaine Pajot Saona 47 sailing catamaran

SCIBS 2019 will also see Multihull Solutions host the exclusive Australian launch of the Fountaine Pajot Saona 47 sailing catamaran.

“We will also have the brand new Astrea 42 on display and the Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts MY 44,” said Director Mark Elkington.

Aquila 36 and 44

Multihull Central, representing Aquila powercats and Seawind sailing cats at SCIBS 2019, is anticipating plenty of interest in the latest model Aquila 36 and 44, along with the announcement of larger models joining the Aquila fleet in the coming year.

“The Aquila 36 is a brilliant boat, providing an exceptional sea ride,” said Multihull Central Director Brent Vaughan.

“It’s a great entertainer and looks great as well. The 44 is a magic multihull and offers the volume of 55ft monohull, which is incredible.”

Seawind 1600 yacht

The perennially popular Seawind 1600 yacht will also take pride of place in the Multihull Central display at 2019 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Designed by renowned naval architects Reichel Pugh, Seawind’s flagship performance catamaran is 52 feet of the perfect balance of cruising comfort and performance sailing, targeting sailors looking for something with a little extra.

Featuring simple sailing systems, twin protected helms and a large open cockpit space, this blue-water luxury cruising catamaran sets the standard for offshore sailing.

Mr Vaughan and his team will present various options for owners to enjoy “Seabatticals” – extended breaks from work – aboard their cats, as well as inform people of the benefits of putting their boats into charter.

Leopard 51 powercat and Leopard 45 sailing cat

Leopard Catamarans, the versatile, Cape Town-built brand in high demand with both private owners and charter operators, will present the Leopard 51 powercat and the 45 sailing cat.

Sales Manager Australasia David Flynn said: “Multihulls are the growing trend over the past decade, with people attracted to their extra space, value, stable platform, performance, design and liveability.”

Leopard offers handovers for Australian owners in Europe and America so new owners can enjoy cruising the Med and Caribbean, and also operates global charter options in all regions through The Moorings and Sunsail.

“Leopard cats are ideal for charter,” said Mr Flynn.

“They are suited to offshore cruising and coastal, for couples and families, bareboat or with crew.

“They are spacious, great for large groups and the quality of build means longevity and cost-effective maintenance. There are various spaces on the boats and multiple areas for entertaining, which offers so much variety especially for making the most of the climate and delights of the tropics.”

Bali 4.1 catamaran

Dream Yacht Sales will launch the Bali 4.1 catamaran, built by Catana in France and demonstrating the innovation of the new rear seating and storage area and interior styling by Lasta Design Studio.

Signature features that make Bali Catamarans ideal for charter and private ownership are the galley with full-sized fridge with freezer drawer, a forward dining and sunbathing area in place of the standard trampoline, and the garage-style rear door that opens up the whole space.

The team at Dream Yacht Sales will be promoting its new long-term charter option offered aboard the Dream Yacht Charter “Sabbatical”.

A secure “turnkey” solution, Dream Yacht Sabbatical has many advantages to yacht ownership and provides customers with a tailor-made package of support and assistance throughout their voyage. They also benefit from expert coaching throughout the trip and the support of Dream Yacht Charter teams located in more than 50 bases worldwide.

“At SCIBS we will be running a competition offering a bareboat charter holiday in either New Caledonia or the Whitsundays,” said Dream Yacht Sales’ Amara Vanek.

For sailors who prefer monohulls, there will be impressive examples from French yachting giants Beneteau and Dufour.

Beneteau Oceanis 41.1

Spirit Marine will have the Beneteau Oceanis 41.1 on show, with Operations Manager Ian White saying it is one of the most popular in the range due to the ease of single-handed management, ideal for a cruising couple but still a large volume boat and comfortable below decks.

“The master cabin, with its own ensuite, is separate from the saloon and lounge, and Beneteau offers customers a wide scope for personalisation, with the option of European pick-up or delivery to Australia,” he said.

“There is also a performance pack, which can make this model quite competitive.”

Dufour 412 yacht

Performance Cruising Yachts will show a Dufour 412, which Sales Manager Bob Vinks says is a good example to indicate the range and “our most popular model to date”.

“Dufour makes yachts from 31 to 56 feet,” he said.

“The Dufour 412 is 40 feet with a wide beam throughout. It offers three separate cabins, generous combined WC and shower, large cockpit with seating convertible to two large daybeds, and at the aft transom, a combined barbecue and sink, plus hot and cold shower.

“Basically everything that opens and shuts, which is great for the cruising family.”