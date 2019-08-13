Luxury cruise line launches its own Private Air Services

Time is an incredible luxury and ultra-luxury travel operators are always seeking new ways to enhance the guest experience.

For guests headed for the most memorable journeys on the seas, Seabourn is following in the footsteps of Four Seasons with the introduction of Seabourn Private Air, a new private chartered jet service available for exclusive transportation to-and-from ports of call.

Designed for guests who prefer the luxuries and conveniences of private jet travel to those offered by commercial carriers, Seabourn Private Air utilizes a global network of operators.

The Seabourn Private Air service will be able to accommodate groups of any size upon request, with available aircraft including capable of carrying 5-8 passengers; mid-size jets sized for 7-8 passengers; and heavy private jets with capacity for 9-16 passengers. Pricing will vary by itinerary and aircraft.

“Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests en route to or from their cruise of a lifetime,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales.

Unlike many jet card or fractional options on the market today, Seabourn Private Air is designed to provide a guest up front, comprehensive pricing* for the private jet package, which is a similar standard to the Seabourn cruise itself where all dining venues are complimentary, as are selections of fine wines and premium spirits. Guests pay for the aircraft rather than by the seat, so the more passengers onboard, the lower the cost per person. The cost of the Private Air package is offered in addition to the cruise fare.

Guests who sail on Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies. These programs include ‘An Evening with Tim Rice‘, the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50’s and 60’s. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.