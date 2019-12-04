Burberry receives inaugural Award for Positive Change for supporting the Sustainable Development Goals

Burberry and the other founding signatories of the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action received the inaugural Award for Positive Change at The British Fashion Council’s 2019 British Fashion Awards.

The award, announced on the opening day of COP25 in Madrid, Spain, is the beginning of a new partnership between The British fashion Council and the UN to recognise those in fashion that are making significant efforts in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Burberry has partnered with UN climate change to launch the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action in 2018. The Charter aims to drive change across the fashion industry with an initial goal of reducing aggregate greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. Aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, the Charter is looking at how fashion can address climate change, from reducing carbon impacts at production stage, selecting climate friendly and sustainable materials to exploring circular business models, improving consumer dialogue and awareness and working with policymakers to catalyse scalable solutions.

“During 2018/ 2019, we reduced our market-based emissions by 43% and procured 58% of our total energy (including 68% of its electricity) from renewable sources,” explained Burberry in a statement.

“We are now carbon neutral across the Americas region, our EMEIA retail stores and UK operations, and aim to be 100% carbon neutral by 2022. We held our first carbon neutral fashion show in February. Building on this, we also set two new, ambitious climate goals approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) for our own operations and extended supply chain,” added the luxury British house.

Burberry house codes celebrate the festive season, including iconic outerwear, scarves and bags from the TB bag family.

To mark his first festive campaign for the fashion house, Burberry Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci has assembled a cast of global talent to celebrate the notion of togetherness, union, hope and love.

The cast includes: Carla Bruni, Fransummers, brand ambassadors Zhou Dongyu and Yoo Ah-in, Shay, Ikram Abdi Omar, Leat, Boychild, Wu Tsang, Cecilia Chancellor, Sasha Pivovarova, Marina Morena, Mahmood and Ruben Loftus Cheek.

The campaign centres around a film of the cast dancing to the soundtrack of ‘What Is Love?’ by Deee-Lite and is shot by renowned photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

“My favourite Christmas memory is when we were preparing a Christmas dinner and the oven literally blew up! I burnt my lashes and of course we had no turkey. Disappointing, but it was a funny night!” said Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.