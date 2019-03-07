Beauty Truths: Confident Beauty according to Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

What is your Beauty Truth? These powerhouse spokeswomen for Bobbi Brown are defining beauty on their own terms.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is launching The Pretty Powerful Fund on International Women’s Day March 8th. Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is donating $400,000 to four worthy charities selected by the company’s ambassadors that reinforce the Fund’s mission of supporting the creation of new possibilities for women and girls.

This Spring Bobbi Brown Cosmetics partners with three multi-dimensional women to magnify its original ethos of celebrating individual beauty and female empowerment with the launch of the “Confident Beauty” project. American actresses Yara Shahidi and Elizabeth Olsen, along with Chinese actress NiNi are the brand’s newest global celebrity spokeswomen.

The new Bobbi Brown faces are sharing their “beauty truths” to inspire women everywhere.

“Remaining true to our brand’s core essence, each of these powerhouse women are emblematic of the modern Bobbi Brown consumer – confident, individually beautiful and defining success on their terms,” says Sandra Main, President Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

The campaign will hero the brand’s longstanding and beloved foundation products of Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and Intensive Skin Serum Foundation. The Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation lineup will also be expanded with 12 new shades globally.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has always been committed to providing the perfect match for all skin tones.

Bobbi Brown’s deepest foundation shade family is still Espresso, which was first introduced in 1992 with the launch of Foundation Stick.

The cosmetics brand’s unique shade philosophy originated from the intuition and precise eye of an artist, who recognized that the truest skin match meant looking beyond skin’s surface to the natural undertones that create each women’s unique skin color. The result has always been a broad shade range of undertone correct, skin true shades that deliver fresh, healthy, glowing skin.

Black and Iranian actor and activist, Yara Shahidi explains what drew her to Bobbi Brown, “I think the brand represents what my generation represents: The importance of inclusion. The fact that it’s been so important for the brand in both makeup and philanthropic endeavors since the beginning, speaks to the fact that it’s not a commercial trend but something they’re committed to.”

“It’s incredible to be part of a brand that has been so consistent and true to its identity in an industry that’s so inconsistent. Since the 90s we have seen many trends come and go and come back again, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has always been a timeless brand,” says actor, producer and women’s advocate, Elizabeth Olsen.

Award winning Chinese actor, NiNi first fell in love with the brand while preparing for a red carpet appearance by her longtime makeup. “For me, I admired the brand’s quality products that made my skin glow, effortless New York spirit and the limitless feeling of confidence.”