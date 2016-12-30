Year of the Rooster: Watches for the 2017 Chinese New Year

Top luxury watches designed to celebrate The Year of the Rooster. 2017 Is a Fire Rooster Year.

Ulysse Nardin, Jaquet Droz, Chopard, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin salute the Year of The Rooster – the 10th sign in the Chinese zodiac, with new luxury watches dedicated to this male gallinaceous bird. Years of the Rooster include 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029. The Fire Rooster (1957, 2017) is trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility at work.

Each zodiac year is associated with Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth, which means that a Fire Rooster, for example, comes once every 60-year cycle.

The luxury watch houses continue their concept of releasing different versions of the Chinese New Year zodiac sign.

Jaquet Droz Petite Heure Minute Year of the Rooster watches

A limited edition of just 28 pieces, Jaquet Droz Petite Heure Minute Year of the Rooster is depicting the Chinese Fire Rooster carved and sculpted in gold or painted with dark feathers, a golden and red head and blue tail feathers. Each Jaquet Droz’s dial design is offered in two versions.

Chopard L.U.C XP Urushi Year of the Rooster watch

The 88-piece limited edition watch using Urushi painting was made in collaboration with the Yamada Heiando brand from Japan. Crafted in 18-karat rose gold, the watch features the L.U.C 96.17-L self-winding movement with micro-rotor.

Ulysse Nardin Year of the Rooster

Ulysse Nardin Classico Year of the Rooster is a watch in 18-karat rose gold, created in a limited edition of just 88 pieces. Designed with the unique champlevé enamel dials, the technique uses metallic oxides in the painting process.

Piaget Altiplano Year of the Rooster watch

Continuing the tradition of offering an Altiplano ultra-thin Chinese Zodiac watch, Piaget released Piaget Altiplano Year of the Rooster timepiece.

In 2017, Piaget will launch a year-long celebration of the iconic Altiplano line. Through their pure, minimalist design and signature aesthetic, the two new limited edition models reveal a contemporary elegance, drawing upon the aesthetic codes of the first ultra-thin Piaget watches.

Vacheron Constantin Metiers d’Arts “Legend of the Chinese Zodiac” Rooster watches

The 2017 Vacheron Constantin Metiers d’Arts “Legend of the Chinese Zodiac” Rooster watches are using sculpture, enamel work and engraving. Limited to just 12 pieces, the watch depicts time (hours, minutes, day and date) in jumping format via 4 apertures. The 3D sculpted 18-karat gold rooster sits atop the 237-part movement offering 40 hours of power reserve.