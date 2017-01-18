Wallpaper Design Award 2017 is an annual awards programme honouring the best in DESIGN.

Wallpaper invited an elite panel to sit in judgement over 11 special award categories: Bestdomestic design; Designer of the year; Best new restaurant; Best new hotel; Best new private house; Best new public building; Best city; Best women’s fashion collection; Best men’s fashion collection; Best new grooming product; Life-enhancer of the year, and Panerai Next Generation Designer.

Let’s pin the medals on design heroes. Wallpaper Design Award 2017 Winners:

Designer of the year : Jasper Morrison

What Wallpaper says:”After a full 30 years of service, British designer Jasper Morrison is perhaps more influentialthan ever, with his emphasis on functionality and clarity of purpose adopted as an industry-widemission statement. Morrison’s first ever retrospective, ‘Thingness’, which ran at the Tate Modern’s new Switch House extension last year, revealed the sheer breadth of his work since1986, showcasing everything from tech to tumblers.”



: Jasper Morrison What Wallpaper says:”After a full 30 years of service, British designer Jasper Morrison is perhaps more influentialthan ever, with his emphasis on functionality and clarity of purpose adopted as an industry-widemission statement. Morrison’s first ever retrospective, ‘Thingness’, which ran at the Tate Modern’s new Switch House extension last year, revealed the sheer breadth of his work since1986, showcasing everything from tech to tumblers.” Best City – Lisbon .

The Amanda Levete-designed Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology is a new icon for the city, which has also seen the inaugural edition of the ARCOLisboa art fair and the Lisbon Architecture Triennale.Lisbon’s Luxury boutique hotel openings include the Memmo Príncipe Real, while the new Cruise Terminal by João Luís Carrilho da Graça, completing this year, will double the capacity of the port.



. The Amanda Levete-designed Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology is a new icon for the city, which has also seen the inaugural edition of the ARCOLisboa art fair and the Lisbon Architecture Triennale.Lisbon’s Luxury boutique hotel openings include the Memmo Príncipe Real, while the new Cruise Terminal by João Luís Carrilho da Graça, completing this year, will double the capacity of the port. Best new hotel : Amanera, Cabrera (Republica Dominicana)Amanera, Cabrera’s interiors, designed by architect John Heah, feature local stone, handmade Aguayo tiles and Dominican art and artefacts. Playa Grande Golf Course, one of the Caribbean’s very best, is ideal for private tournaments and group getaways.



: Amanera, Cabrera (Republica Dominicana)Amanera, Cabrera’s interiors, designed by architect John Heah, feature local stone, handmade Aguayo tiles and Dominican art and artefacts. Playa Grande Golf Course, one of the Caribbean’s very best, is ideal for private tournaments and group getaways. Best new public building : Naoshima Hall, Japan, by Hiroshi Sambuichi;



: Naoshima Hall, Japan, by Hiroshi Sambuichi; Best new restaurant: Odette, Singapore

Odette is a two Michelin star restaurant by Chef-Owner Julien Royer, located at the iconic National Gallery Singapore.“I owe everything that I am to my family, especially my grandmother, Odette. She showed me how the most remarkable dishes can come from the purest ingredients and taught me the importance of adding that ‘little something’ to create dishes that excite the palate and fill the heart. Her devotion to people and ability to demonstrate love through food continue to inspire the Odette experience,” says chef Julien Royer.

The interiors of the new Odette Restaurant Singapore, by Universal Design Studio, combine shades of white with pink terrazzo, brass and timber, while a mobile by artist Dawn Ng acts as a centrepiece.



Best woman’s fashion collection Autumn/ Winter 2016: Céline

“The world’s most referenced fashion brand is still the one to watch.” is wallpaper’s verdict.



Céline “The world’s most referenced fashion brand is still the one to watch.” is wallpaper’s verdict. Best men’s fashion collection Autumn/ Winter 2016 : Raf Simons

“This collection, marking the 20th anniversary of Raf Simons’ namesake menswear brand, made

clear that the Belgian designer is as innovative as ever.”



: Raf Simons “This collection, marking the 20th anniversary of Raf Simons’ namesake menswear brand, made clear that the Belgian designer is as innovative as ever.” Best new private house: Konieczny’s Ark, Poland, by KWK Promes

Southern Poland’s mountainous landscape was a key inspiration for Konieczny’s Ark, a new house in the hills of Brenna by Katowice-based firm KWK Promes. Situated on a hillside, the ‘floating’ structure allows water and mud to flow underneath freely.

Best domestic design : ‘AK70’ music player, by Astell & Kern

“‘AK70’ is a personal music player offering the best of Walkman-era design: a feeling of solid metal heft, with dedicated physical ‘play’ and volume controls, and a pleasingly squared-off form.”



: ‘AK70’ music player, by Astell & Kern “‘AK70’ is a personal music player offering the best of Walkman-era design: a feeling of solid metal heft, with dedicated physical ‘play’ and volume controls, and a pleasingly squared-off form.” Best new grooming product: The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer;

