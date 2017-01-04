Holiday

World’s Best Ski Resort of the Year and World’s Best Ski Hotel

Legendary French ski destination Val Thorens has taken the title of World’s Best Ski Resort at the 2016 World Ski Awards.

The fourth instalment of the red-carpet event took place at the five-star A-ROSA Kitzbühel, welcoming the elite of the ski hospitality industry to Austria.

Also among the winners were W Verbier, walking away with the title of World’s Best Ski Hotel, and LAAX, recognised by voters as the World’s Best Freestyle Resort.

Chalet Pont Du Cam was also honoured during the glittering ceremony, taking the title of World’s Best New Ski Chalet, while The Westin Rusutsu Resort took the trophy for World’s Best New Ski Hotel, Bergbahn AG Kitzbuhel was recognised as the World’s Best Ski Resort Company, and Ski-Lifts
was awarded the title of World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator.

In a first for World Ski Awards, Hokkaido Backcountry Club took the title of World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator.

In a unique presentation, the World Ski Awards Academy honoured Pierre Josserand, pioneer of the Val Thorens ski resort in France, with the title of Outstanding Contribution to Ski Tourism.

Voting for the 2016 Gala Ceremony closed at the end of September, with a record number of ballots cast by leading ski tourism professionals.

