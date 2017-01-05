The Frauscher 1414 Demon powers into 2017

Have a look at the Best of Boats Award 2016 winner!

See the Frauscher 1414 Demon, the largest Frauscher motor yacht – winner of the 2016 Best of Boats Award and nominated for the 2017 European Powerboat of the Year Award driving on lake Traunsee.

This ravishing lady from the Frauscher shipyard is a 46 foot offshorer offering the perfect living space for a weekend trip.

The Frauscher 1414 Demon is the new flagship of the Austrian shipyard. On a larger scale the luxurious boat follows the elegant design that is typical for Frauscher, combined with great performance. All interiors are classy, roomy and definitely original.

Together with Kiska design Frauscher has managed to build a beautiful 46-footer.

The 1414 Demon provides lots of living space: a relaxing lounge atmosphere with a large bathing plattform and a well garnished outdoor bar meet a uniquely designed interior with enough headroom, a spacious bathroom, a kitchenette, a large sitting area and a sleeping accommodation for up to four people.

In the quality of workmanship and the used materials almost 90 years of boat building experience are reflected and show boat building at the highest possible level.

The boat is priced at € 809,880.00 (incl. 20% VAT).