The Dalmore 50 year old is exceptional as the finishes by Baccarat, Linley and Hamilton & Inches

The Dalmore has released an exceptionally rare, Domaine Henri Giraud champagne-finished, 50 year old single malt.

 

Each bottle of The Dalmore 50 is held within a presentation case designed and crafted by the accomplished furniture makers at LINLEY

Maturation and cask finishing are instrumental to the success of the exceptional whisky makers. It is natural to celebrate the creative force behind some of the most iconic and innovative releases in the world.

The Dalmore luxury malt launches an exceptionally rare, Domaine Henri Giraud champagne-finished, 50 year old single malt to mark its Master Distiller Richard Paterson’s 50th year in the whisky industry.

Building on the celebrations surrounding Richard’s 50th anniversary, the limited edition, The Dalmore 50 year old has been meticulously crafted in partnership with four other legendary luxury houses, to serve as a fitting tribute to each year of his illustrious career.

With up to 50 decanters released, which will be hand-filled on order, The Dalmore 50 has been matured in American white oak, Matusalem oloroso sherry casks from the world renowned Gonzalez Byass Bodega and port Colheita pipes from the Douro region of Portugal, before undertaking a final finesse for 50 days in rare champagne casks from Domaine Henri Giraud.

The Dalmore 50 year old

Pioneering whisky-making celebrated by Dalmore, Baccarat, Linley and Hamilton & Inches

 

To hold this unique whisky, the artisans at prestigious French crystal house Baccarat have skilfully created crystal decanters, each of which will be held within a presentation case designed and crafted by the accomplished furniture makers at LINLEY.

Finally, each decanter will be adorned with a solid silver stag, created by silversmiths Hamilton & Inches, holder of The Royal Warrant.

Richard Paterson, Master Distiller at The Dalmore said: “This is a special year for me so I chose to finesse this whisky in a champagne cask, as this magnificent drink is synonymous with celebratory occasions.

“Bringing the champagne together with Matusalem oloroso sherry and port is perhaps the greatest example to date of our ability to innovate in both maturation and cask finishing while preserving the signature flavours of The Dalmore.

Each decanter of The Dalmore 50 will be adorned with a solid silver stag created by silversmiths Hamilton & Inches, holder of The Royal Warrant

 

