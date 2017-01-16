40 world-renowned fashion professionals, photographers, buyers, journalists, stylists and models, including Carine Roitfeld, Suzy Menkes and Karlie Kloss are on a new mission to mentor and support emerging design talent.

LVMH announced the fourth edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. The 2016 edition saw the Anglo-Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner take home the top prize and a special prize awarded to the Canadian designer Vejas Kruszewski.

In addition to a cash endowment (a cash grant of 300,000 euro), the LVMH Prize provides the winner with a mentorship and personal coaching to help her or him develop their business. Each year the LVMH Prize also recognizes three young fashion school graduates, who are invited to join the creative team at one of the Group’s Maisons for one year and receive a grant of 10,000 euros.

The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers is open to designers aged 40 and under who have produced and sold at least two women’s or men’s ready-to-wear collections. Applications can be submitted exclusively on the LVMH Prize website, lvmhprize.com, through February 5, 2017.

The jury for the 2017 edition welcomes a new member with the arrival of Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was named Artistic Director of Dior in July 2016. The panel is composed of 12 people, including nine artistic directors from the LVMH Group: Jonathan Anderson (Loewe), Maria Grazia Chiuri

(Dior), Nicolas Ghesquière (Louis Vuitton), Marc Jacobs (Marc Jacobs), Karl Lagerfeld (Fendi), Humberto Leon and Carol Lim (Kenzo), Phoebe Philo (Céline), and Riccardo Tisci (Givenchy). Delphine Arnault (Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton), Jean-Paul Claverie (advisor to

Bernard Arnault and Director of Patronage at LVMH) and Pierre-Yves Roussel (Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group) complete the panel.

This year the committee welcomes seven new prominent experts, reflecting the strong commitment of LVMH, as Delphine Arnault explains: “As the leader in our industry, the LVMH Group has a special responsibility to spot tomorrow’s talents and offer them the means to grow.”

Former winners:

Grace Wales Bonner (Winner 2016);

Vejas (Special Prize 2016);

Marques’Almeida (Winner 2015);

Jacquemus (Special Prize 2015);

Thomas Tait (Winner 2014);

Hood by Air (Special Prize 2014);

Miuniku (Special Prize 2014).