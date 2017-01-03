Take your dexterity skills to the edge with this Superplexus Three Dimensional Labyrinth Orb

Your manual dexterity and spatial understanding are put to the test with this massive three dimensional labyrinth orb. The luxurious handmade 3D puzzle with a 5/8″ wooden marble is a complex network of multi-planar hairpin turns, zig-zags, and channels.

Perplexus is not easy. It is a skill and action game that takes time to master. The game helps develop hand-eye coordination and spatial skills. “There is an “aha!” moment when someone for the first time picks up the game, says “What the heck is this thing? What do I do?” and then understands the entire concept,” says Superplexus’ designer Michael McGinnis.

Perplexus can be: infinitely varied; super easy or incredibly complex; large or small; in a cube or sphere; constructed of wood, plastic, paper, or metal; built with or without a timer and electronics. The concept has been equated with MC Escher and motorized rolling ball sculptures, but they are fundamentally different in these ways.

Only available from Hammacher Schlemmer, the epically cool Superplexus is a labyrinth set inside a 30″ diameter acrylic sphere affixed to a wooden base using a stainless steel gimbaled mount. The construction system allows you to tilt the sphere in any direction to guide the marble.

This $40,000 version has six intertwined pathways that challenge players to complete each course without letting the marble fall off the track using an (optional) series of directional arrows— finishing all six requires a minimum of 224 plane changes. Each orbs’ difficulty level can be customized.

Superplexus orb is hand made from 3- and 6-ply Finnish birch that form the track. Over 400 hours are involved in its construction.