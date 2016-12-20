According to Coach’s Stuart Vevers, Actress and singer Selena Gomez is the perfect ambassadress for the New York design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. Coach announces Selena Gomez as new face of the brand.

The collaboration with Coach will be wide ranging and commence with her appearing in Coach’s fall 2017 fashion campaign. It will also include a special design project with Coach Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers. In addition, Gomez will partner with the Coach Foundation in its support of Step Up, a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities.

Wrapping up its 75th Anniversary year, Coach has a long tradition of innovation in handcrafted women’s and men’s accessories. Most recently, Coach has been undergoing a bold transformation returning to its heritage in leather, once again becoming the go-to resource for authentic, original, modern handbags and accessories, as a globally recognized fashion lifestyle brand.

Selena Gomez said, “I am so excited to work with Coach and love the clothes and accessories designed by Stuart Vevers. I am especially looking forward to getting to know the Coach team as well as becoming involved in the Foundation’s support of Step Up. On top of all that, collaborating on a piece with Stuart for next fall makes this beyond special to me.”

Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers added, “The woman I design for is authentic, honest and possesses a romantic charm mixed with a cool, confident attitude. Selena embodies all of these qualities perfectly — but the fact that she has always loved Coach, and believed so strongly in

our philanthropic mission, made her a true Coach Girl.”