Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors 2017

Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors is taking part in Maison & Objet Paris (20-24 January, 2017), one of the most important lifestyle and furniture fairs in the world, with a collection completely renewed in the shades, textures and finishings.

The living room designed for the occasion showcases the new Fabrics Collection, including seven designs in five different colours, on sofas, armchairs, cushions and curtains, making a galaxy of vivid colours and beautiful patterns.

The theme of exotic leaves, this time of banana tree, is also on the Julia curtains in printed silk satin, while on the floor lays one of the five new carpets of the collection, all in hand- knotted wool and silk.

The Flycase chest of drawers clad in eco turtle completes the room setting, together with the precious chandelier and pieces of furniture made by La Murrina for Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors.

The causal chic Baltimora sofa, characterized by a moveable back, is displayed in two versions: the first one with an elegant black leather total look; the other in octane printed fabric, fitted with a number of cushions ranging from yellow to black, or featuring the new fur patchwork from the Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2016/2017 collection.

The sofas are accompanied by a couple of Roberto Cavalli Devis armchairs, featuring the multicoloured palm leaf motive of the new Charlize printed silk; and by two Maclaine armchairs, with their distinctive 50s/60s style, in dusty rose.

SILENCE is the theme of the upcoming January 2017 MAISON&OBJET PARIS. From this journey through a land of colors, what objects should we keep in mind to improve our lives?