SIHH means high expectations. We can’t wait to see the actual watches at SIHH 2017.



Since 1991, SIHH has been the one event not to be missed in fine watchmaking. Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) highlights the most covetable creations and anticipates future developments. SIHH 2017 expands in size for its twenty-seventh edition, with the arrival of new luxury brands. Joining the now thirty exhibitors in 2017 are Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin; the show also welcomes five newcomers to the Carré des Horlogers.

Let us talk you through some of these watches here.

Panthere Joueuse de Cartier watch (40mm)

This complicated Diamond Panther Watch has no hands, but paws. The playful diamond panther with emerald eyes, a symbol of the Cartier High Jewelry house, is emerging from the center of the high-jeweled dial set with 255 brilliant-cut diamonds.

The diamond ball indicates the hours. The paw of the Cartier panther is moving around the dial once every hour so that the paw and head indicate the minutes.

Cartier Rotonde De Cartier Minute Repeater Mysterious Double Tourbillon Watch

There’s nothing about this watch that screams “Cartier” – which is probably a good thing, particularly for those not yet convinced that the watchmaker is becoming increasingly capable of going toe-to-toe with the likes of the haute horology elite.

Greubel Forsey Grande Sonnerie musical chiming Watch

Greubel Forsey debuts their first ever chiming watch. The timepiece is also an automatic one.

Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières

Vacheron Constantin’s new Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières collection made in collaboration with Japanese artist Yoko Imai is an invitation to embark upon a nocturnal journey above Geneva, Paris and New-York.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Geophysic Tourbillon Universal Time

This new Geophysic world timer is the first world time watch with a flying tourbillon.

Girard-Perregaux 1966 WW.TC Watch

According to ablogtowatch.com, this is “the most wearable (and affordable) WW.TC to date, and a worthy entry to GP’s vintage-inspired 1966 collection.”

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Quatuor Cobalt MicroMelt Watch

At this year’s SIHH, Roger Dubuis presents the first watch in the world to be made out of cobaltchrome, a high-performance alloy.

Ulysse Nardin Classico Manufacture Grand Feu, Classico Rooster & Hourstriker Pin-Up Watches

Ulysse Nardin focuses on Classic collection with the release of three new watches: Ulysse Nardin Classico Manufacture Grand Feu, Ulysse Nardin Classico Classico Rooster & Ulysse Nardin Classico Hourstriker Pin-Up Watches.

Ulysse Nardin Classico Manufacture Reference 3203-136-2/E3 comes with a “Grand Feu” blue enamel dial. The Classico Rooster watch celebrating the Year of the Rooster is crafted using the champlevé technique. The watch focuses on an intricately crafted dial featuring an enamel rooster. Limited to 28 pieces, Ulysse Nardin Hourstriker Pin-Up watch presents a dancer covered by little more than a peacock. To reveal the dancer behind, the hourstriker function must be activated.

Baume & Mercier is coming with shimmering deep blue dials

Baume & Mercier’s 43mm Clifton GMT Power Reserve and the 34mm Promesse watches both feature midnight blue dials. A round 42mm,automatic GMT watch for men, the Clifton 10316 comes with a sun satin-finished blue dial, aSwiss made automatic movement with GMT and 42h Power Reserve functions and is delivered on ablack alligator leather strap.

Panerai Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio Brevettato PAM685 & PAM687 Watch

Panerai Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio Brevettato PAM685/PAM687 watches are a “blend of military-grade ruggedness and sleek Italian design.” The OFFICINE PANERAI watches are a natural blend of Italian design, Swiss technology and passion for the sea. The brushed steel case has the same dimensions as the first watch created by Officine Panerai in 1936.

IWC 2017 DA VINCI Collection

IWC Schaffhausen has released new additions to its Da Vinci Collection. The Da Vinci Automatic 36 luxury watch offers four different versions of the timepieces: a diamond-set model in 18-carat red gold and three in stainless steel, where one of three has a diamond-set bezel.

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Metrographe

The chronograph complication is showcased by the striking presence of the hour and minute counters.

Montblanc 1858 Automatic

1858 Automatic and 1858 Automatic Dual Time are a pair of two-tone watches taking inspiration from military watches found in Montblanc Minerva archive.

Van Cleef & Arpels – Lady Arpels Papillon Automate – poetic complications watches

The butterfly also flutters its wings while the watch is being wound via the crown, then, when the barrel has been fully charged, it rests to indicate that no more winding is necessary.