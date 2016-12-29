The best of boating comes to the heart of London for 10 days. Don’t forget to explore the Manhattan 52 whilst you’re at the 2017 London Boat Show (6th – 15th January).

Sunseeker International, Britain’s biggest yacht manufacturer, announced its full line up of luxury motor yachts that will be on display at the upcoming London Boat Show – the largest range of exquisite yachts on display at the 2017 Show.

Showcasing a selection of its finest yachts from the current range, Sunseeker will also be launching two new yachts at the Show, the world premieres’ of the Sunseeker Manhattan 66 and the Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht.

Sunseeker is not only showcasing the largest display at of yachts but also is once again exhibiting, the biggest motor yacht at the London Boat Show with its 95 Yacht. Standing at 28 metres, the stunning 95 Yacht is guaranteed to impress all those who attend.

The luxurious collection of yachts on display include:

Sunseeker Manhattan 66 – World premiere

Having already sold 28 boats before it has even launched, this innovative new model for 2017 is designed to maximise space and entertainment options with exceptional panoramic hull and saloon windows providing light-drenched living spaces throughout. Its brand new deep V hull offers signature Sunseeker performance and impeccable seakeeping whilst its open-plan layout provides ample space on board to rival much larger yachts.

Throughout the main deck there is a strong focus on creating generous, useable open-plan, sociable spaces. Her exterior lines flow effortlessly from the bow seating and sunbathing areas to the expansive cockpit adjoining the well-equipped aft galley and saloon on the main deck. Optionally, the galley can be specified below creating an even more open entertainment space in the main saloon.

The newly configured flybridge also creates the feeling that you are on board a much larger craft and has been designed with relaxation in mind with extensive seating throughout, large forward sunbathing areas and a well-equipped wet-bar. The open-plan layout continues through to the wide bathing platform (capable of launching a Williams 385 Jet RIB) and transom ‘beach club’ where an optional barbecue, fold-away bench seat and overhead ‘rain shower’ truly set the Manhattan 66 apart from its peers.

The twin berth crew cabin, with private access through the transom, enjoys a dedicated en suite and ample stowage. Thanks to the galley being situated on the main deck, there is room enough for four very spacious cabins below including two large twin cabins, a forward VIP suite and standout full- beam master cabin with its own private stairway access from the saloon; a first for Sunseeker in this size range.



Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht – World premiere

The 68 Sport Yacht’s sleek exterior lines have been enhanced by the addition of new hull glazing which gives her sporty profile a more contemporary look, emphasizing her sporting prowess. This new feature also increases natural light into the lower deck spaces too, ensuring that she is the

perfect balance of style and practicality.

The new features continue not least within the vast cockpit where an innovative powered glass door can be lowered away to create one incredible entertaining space. The cleverly engineered mechanism allows the door to open conventionally, but also lower itself away into the sole of the yacht

providing a truly uninterrupted open space from the lower helm all the way to the transom.

Sunseeker will also present the Manhattan 52, Sunseeker’s smallest flybridge model for over a decade, the 95 Yacht, which combines a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category. The stunning San Remo superyacht, the highly coveted Predator 57, the brilliantly capable 75 Yacht, and the 86 yacht will deliver a thrilling and powerful performance during London Boat Show.