G-SHOCK unveiled new limited edition MR-G Hybrid GPS Timepiece.

CASIO’s shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe’s dream of ‘creating a watch that never breaks’. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as ‘the toughest watch of all time’.

To celebrated the MR-G 20th anniversary, Casio G-SHOCK revealed the limited edition, luxury MR-G GPS Hybrid Gold Hammer Tone timepiece, handcrafted in Yamagata, Japan. Only 300 of the special MRGG1000HG-9A timepieces will be available worldwide, with 10 available in the U.S., and each is handcrafted using the traditional Japanese Tsu-i-ki technique.

This is the second collaboration with third generation master metal craftsman Bihou Asano, who individually hammered each bezel and band of 300 watches using the Tsu-i-ki technique: a traditional craft method that creates unique relief patterns through hammering. The Tsu-i-ki method has been used to create parts of the Japanese Railway and Bullet Train. Each timepiece, which boasts a titanium case and bracelet band, and non-reflective sapphire crystal, also includes GPS satellite synchronization system for accuracy and comes equipped with Multiband 6 and Tough Solar capabilities.

The world class timepiece also comes equipped with Shock Resistance, 200M Water Resistance, Tough Solar Movement, Latitude Indicator, Airplane Mode, Dual Dial World Time (40TZ, 27 Cities+UTC), Full Auto LED (Super Illuminator), Daily Alarm, Full Auto Calendar, 1/20th Sec. Stopwatch (24min), Countdown Timer (24Hr) and Day/Date Display, in a case size of 49.8mm.

The MRGG1000HG-9A will retail for $6,200 USD and will be available for purchase in January 2017.