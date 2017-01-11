Beauty, Fashion, Look

Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir has gotten a stylish update

Caudalie x JasonWu. This exclusive collaboration is a symbol of modern femininity inspired by the world of designer Jason Wu.

Fashion designer Jason Wu has decorated the must-have product for fashion shows. Mathilde Thomas, the co-founder of the French skincare company, and Jason Wu have teamed up to create a limited edition of Caudalie’s cult product. This elixir can be found in the beauty kits of the greatest make-up artists as well as in celebrity bathrooms.

The Jason Wu for Caudalie signature bottle is dressed in a meticulous, detailed lace from his 2016 Spring Summer collection and topped with the architectural light gold hardware that echoes the signature hardware in Jason Wu accessories.

“Jason Wu is a loyal customer of our Spa and a fan of our Vinothérapie treatments. I discovered his work and fell in love with his style, so I naturally swooned over the idea to have him dress my Beauty Elixir,” said Mathilde Thomas.

“The Beauty Elixir is an impeccably crafted product. Both Caudalie and Jason Wu have an emphasis on crafting luxurious products that have the utmost attention to detail. When thinking about“dressing” the bottle I imagined how I intend to dress the Jason Wu woman, which is about refinement and sophistication,” said Jason Wu.

“I have an emotional connection to Beauty Elixir, which has such a unique history. It embodies my freedom to create products that are unlike anything else, yet become essential to all women,”  added Wu.

Caudalie is a multi-channel French skincare company, specialising in anti-ageing, skincare, body care, fragrance & masks. Ingredients are derived from the grapevine. The company is active in toxicology and ecology. It refuses to use artificial preservatives, mineral oil and animal by-products.

