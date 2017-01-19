2016 was once again a highly successful year for BMW Motorrad. As of December 2016, a total of 145,032 vehicles (previous year: 136,963 units) were supplied to customers. Water-cooled R 1200 GS is the most successful BMW motorcycle.

The company will continue to consistently pursue its model offensive in the BMW Motorrad segments of 310 to 1600 cubic centimetres capacity. For the 2017 season the automotive manufacturer will be offering 14 new or revised models.

“For the sixth time in succession we have been able to set a new sales record. Over the last six years, BMW Motorrad has increased its deliveries to customers by around 50% (2010: 98,047 units / 2016: 145,032 units). We are well on the way to achieving our planned sales target of 200,000 vehicles in 2020,” said Stephan Schaller, President BMW Motorrad.

The most marked growth in sales in 2016 was seen in all European markets. There was an increase in deliveries to customers in France (13,350 units / +6.4 %), Italy (12,300 units / +10.3 %), Spain (9,520 units / 19.4 %) and the UK (8,782 units / +7.1 %), for example. All in all, some 7.5% more vehicles were supplied to customers in Europe, including Germany, as compared to the previous year. The Chinese market in particular is continuing to show considerable growth potential for BMW Motorrad with a dynamic increase in sales. As compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, deliveries increased by 52.7 % to 4,580 units. Sales in Thailand (1,819 units / +42.1 %) and Japan (+ 6.7 %) were also well above the previous year

As before, Germany remains the biggest single market for BMW Motorrad.

The top-selling BMW Motorrad series is traditionally the R series bikes. Equipped with the hallmark BMW boxer engines, the share of sales achieved by these motorcycles in 2016 was 77,787 units or 53.6 %. At the model level, the two travel enduro bikes R 1200 GS and GS Adventure led the BMW top-seller ranking.

The sporty BMW S models – the supersports bike S 1000 RR, the power roadster S 1000 R and the adventure bike S 1000 XR – have developed into an additional pillar of strength within the BMW motorcycle range. A total of 23,686 S models were supplied worldwide.

In 2017, BMW Motorrad continues its model offensive with the widest range of motorcycles in the company’s history.

As Schaller says: “We intend to remain the benchmark in the segment of premium motorcycles. To this end we will continue to consistently pursue our model offensive in the BMW Motorrad segments of 310 to 1600 cubic centimetres capacity. For the 2017 season we will be offering our customers 14 new or revised models.”

The new G 310 GS is due to be launched in the second half of the year. Like the G 310 R does in the segment of BMW roadsters, the second model of the BMW G series transfers the hallmark features of the GS family into the new BMW segment below 500 cubic centimetres. In the “Heritage” world of experience customers will have a choice of five different models in 2017. The R nineT derivatives “Pure”, “Racer” and “Urban G/S” extend a range that will also include the R nineT Scrambler and the freshly revised lead model R nineT.

The new K 1600 B is targeted specifically to the US market. With the launch of the “Bagger” BMW Motorrad is extending the luxury segment with the in-line 6-cylinder engine to include a highly emotional and exclusive motorcycle.