Abu Dhabi announced plans to design a next generation SeaWorld, a theme park “that engages, educates and inspires.” This announcement reflects the emirate’s ambition to create a sustainable, diversified economy, with tourism as one of its core pillars.

This first-of-its-kind marine life themed park on Yas Island build by Abu Dhabi’s Miral and SeaWorld Entertainment will also include the United Arab Emirates’ (“UAE”) first dedicated marine life research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center. The themed park includes world-class facilities and resources for the care and conservation of local marine life. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be the first new SeaWorld without orcas, and will integrate up-close animal experiences, mega attractions and a world class aquarium, bringing the latest technology in visitor engagement.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center on Yas Island, will be the first of its kind in the country, providing a state-of-the-art environment for local and global researchers, scientists and marine conservationists.

The addition of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi expands Miral’s destination portfolio on Yas Island, which is set to double visitor numbers to 48 million by 2022. The growth plans are part of Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish the emirate as a global tourism hub with unique attractions and world-class tourism infrastructure.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to open by 2022, and will complement Miral’s Yas Island destination portfolio of four themed parks, which includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and opening in 2018 the recently announced Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb. Yas Island also offers a wide range of sporting and entertainment experiences that include Yas Marina Circuit, seven hotels, year round calendar of events, a live performance and concert arena, an 18-hole championship golf course, a marina, a beach and the increasingly popular shopping destination, Yas Mall.